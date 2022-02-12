WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Match 28

Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) will take on Central Hinds Women (CH-W) in the 28th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday.

Wellington Blaze beat Otago Sparks by 49 runs in a low-scoring game earlier this week. Their bowlers bowled exceptionally well, and never let Otago Sparks into the game. Kasperek and Xara Jetly shared six wickets between them.

Meanwhile, Wellington Blaze, led by Deanna Doughty, will be full of confidence. It will be a big challenge for Central Hinds to stop the Blaze. With five wins in eight games, the Blaze sit comfortably atop the points table.

WB-W vs CH-W Probable Playing XIs

WB-W XI

Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Deanna Doughty (c), Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh, Kate Chandler, Natasha Codyre, Georgia Plimmer.

CH-W XI

Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Natalie Dodd (c) & (wk), Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Melissa Hansen, Mikaela Greig, Georgia Atkinson, Emily Cunningham, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar, Cate Pedersen.

Match Details

Match: Wellington Blaze Women vs Central Hinds Women, Match 28.

Date and Time: February 12, 2022; 03:00 AM IST.

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Pitch Report

The track at the Basin Reserve Stadium seems to be a balanced one. However, bowlers are expected to get more help off the surface than batters. Anything above 250 runs could be a par score on this track.

Today's WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jessica McFadyen: McFadyen is a talented wicketkeeper batter. She has scored 185 in five games at an average of 37. She could prove to be valuable for her team.

Batters

Maddy Green: She is a powerful batter and a handy off-spinner. She has scored 244 runs in her last four games, including a century and two fifties at an average of 61. Maddy is a must-have in your WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Jess Watkin: Watkin has been a consistent performer for her team. She has scored 111 runs in four games, and has also picked up eight wickets. That makes her a valuable pick in your WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Xara Jetly: Jetly is a genuine wicket-taker for her team. She has picked up seven wickets in just four games in the competition so far, and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team

Maneka Singh (WB-W) – 148 points.

Georgia Atkinson (CH-W) – 155 points.

Mikaela Greig (CH-W) – 182 points.

Key stats for WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team

Leigh Kasperek - 54 runs and ten wickets in her last five games; bowling average: 13.00.

Hannah Rowe - 79 runs and two wickets in her last four games; batting average: 19.75.

Rebecca Burns - 84 runs in her last four games; batting average: 21.00.

WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction

WB-W vs CH-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jessica McFadyen, Rebecca Burns, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Georgia Plimmer, Leigh Kasperek, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Mikaela Greig, Georgia Atkinson, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh.

Captain: Jess Watkin. Vice-Captain: Hannah Rowe.

WB-W vs CH-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jessica McFadyen, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Emily Cunningham, Leigh Kasperek, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Mikaela Greig, Georgia Atkinson, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh.

Captain: Leigh Kasperek. Vice-Captain: Jess Watkin.

Edited by Bhargav