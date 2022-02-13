WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Match 29

Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) will take on Central Hinds Women (CH-W) in the 29th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday.

Rain continues to disrupt the tournament, with the last match between the two teams being called off.

Wellington Blaze Women currently hold the top spot in the table with 30 points while Central Hinds Women occupy third spot.

WB-W vs CH-W Probable Playing XIs

WB-W XI

Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Deanna Doughty (c), Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh, Kate Chandler, Natasha Codyre, Georgia Plimmer.

CH-W XI

Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Natalie Dodd (c) & (wk), Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Melissa Hansen, Mikaela Greig, Georgia Atkinson, Emily Cunningham, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar, Cate Pedersen.

Match Details

Match: Wellington Blaze Women vs Central Hinds Women, Match 29.

Date and Time: February 13, 2022; 03:00 AM IST.

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Pitch Report

The track at the Basin Reserve Stadium seems to be a balanced one. There are a lot of high scores on this ground because the ball slides and comes onto the bat quite well.

Today's WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jessica McFadyen: McFadyen is a talented wicketkeeper-batter. She has scored 185 in five games at an average of 37. McFadyen could prove to be valuable for her team.

Batters

Maddy Green: She is a powerful batter and a handy off-spinner. Green has scored 244 runs in her last four games, including a century and two fifties at an average of 61. Maddy is a must-have for your WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Jess Watkin: Watkin has been a consistent performer for her team. She has scored 111 runs in four games and has also picked up eight wickets. This makes Watkin a valuable pick for your WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Xara Jetly: Jetly is a genuine wicket-taker for her team. She has picked up seven wickets in just four games in the competition so far, and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

5 best players to pick in WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team

Maneka Singh (WB-W) – 148 points.

Georgia Atkinson (CH-W) – 155 points.

Mikaela Greig (CH-W) – 182 points.

Xara Jetly (WB-W) – 262 points.

Rebecca Burns (WB-W) – 151 points.

Key stats for WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team

Leigh Kasperek - 54 runs and 10 wickets in her last five games; bowling average: 13.00.

Hannah Rowe - 79 runs and two wickets in her last four games; batting average: 19.75.

Rebecca Burns - 84 runs in her last four games; batting average: 21.00.

WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction

WB-W vs CH-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jessica McFadyen, Rebecca Burns, Emily Cunningham, Georgia Plimmer, Leigh Kasperek, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Ashtuti Kumar, Georgia Atkinson, Xara Jetly, Monique Rees.

Captain: Jess Watkin. Vice-Captain: Xara Jetly.

WB-W vs CH-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jessica McFadyen, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Leigh Kasperek, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Mikaela Greig, Georgia Atkinson, Xara Jetly, Monique Rees

Captain: Leigh Kasperek. Vice-Captain: Jess Watkin.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee