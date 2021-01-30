WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Women’s Super Smash T20 Match 26 – Jan 31, 2021

Wellington Blaze will square off against Central Hinds in the 26th match of the 2021 Women’s Super Smash T20 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Both teams are at opposite ends of the Super Smash points table though.

Wellington Blaze may have lost their last game against Canterbury but have been in solid form in the Super Smash this season. They have won six of their eight games and sit pretty at the top of the points table.

They have already qualified for the Super Smash knockouts. But they will look to keep their winning momentum going and top the points table to earn a direct entry in the Super Smash final.

Meanwhile, Central Hinds are coming into this Super Smash game on the back of consecutive wins. However, they haven’t had the best of seasons and are out of reckoning for the tournament's knockouts.

They lost their first six games and have only moved off the last spot in the Super Smash points table. Nevertheless, with two games to go, Central Hinds will look to finish the season on a high and avoid a wooden-spoon finish.

Women's Super Smash T20: Squads to choose from

Wellington Blaze:

Maddy Green (c), Sophie Devine, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Ameila Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jess McFadyen, Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh.

Central Hinds:

Jess Watkin (co-captain), Hannah Rowe (co-captain), Natalie Dodd, Emily Cunningham, Kate Gaging, Kerry Tomlinson, Claudia Green, Melissa Hansen, Monique Rees, Georgia Atkinson, Anlo van Deventer, Ashtuti Kumar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Wellington Blaze:

Sophie Devine, Maddy Green (c), Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Jess Kerr, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh.

Central Hinds:

Jess Watkin (c), Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd (wk), Anlo van Deventer, Hannah Rowe (c), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Melissa Hansen, Ashtuti Kumar, Monique Rees, Georgia Atkinson, Claudia Green.

Match Details

Match: Wellington Blaze vs Central Hinds.

Date: January 31st 2021, 3:40 AM IST.

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve in Wellington is likely to be a good one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, and the batters will most likely be able to play on the up. However, there might be some movement early on for the pacers.

The team winning the toss might want to bowl first, as three of the four games played here this season have been won by the chasing side. A score of around 140-150 runs could be par.

Women’s Super Smash T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WB-W vs CH-W)

Dream11 team for Wellington Blaze vs Central Hinds - Women's Super Smash T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natalie Dodd, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Anlo van Deventer, Georgia Plimmer, Jess Watkin, Amelia Kerr, Thamsyn Newton, Sophie Devine, Claudia Green, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Amelia Kerr.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jessica McFadyen, Emily Cunningham, Anlo van Deventer, Maddy Green, Jess Watkin, Amelia Kerr, Thamsyn Newton, Sophie Devine, Claudia Green, Maneka Singh, Leigh Kasperek.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Jess Watkin.