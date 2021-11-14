WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Match 

Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) will face Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) in the ninth match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day Cup on Sunday at the Karori Park in Wellington.

Wellington Blaze will face off against the Magicians for the third time this season. They emerged victorious in both previous games played against them, and are currently placed in second spot in the points table. They will be confident of another match-winning performance in this game.

The Canterbury Magicians, meanwhile, have underperformed in their first two games, losing both. They will look forward to upping their game and bouncing back with a win in this game.

WB-W vs CM-W Probable Playing XIs

Wellington Blaze Women

Rebecca Burns, Jessica McFadyen (WK), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green(C), Georgia Plimmer, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Natasha Codyre, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty.

Canterbury Magicians Women

Frances Mackay (C), Emma Kench, Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Abigale Gerken, Jacinta Savage, Kirsty Nation, Laura Hughes (WK), Melissa Banks, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen.

Match Details

Match: Wellington Blaze Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day.

Date and Time: 14th November; 03.00 AM IST.

Venue: Karori Park, Wellington.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Karori Park is a balanced one. A total of around 260 runs could prove to be a challenging one on this surface. Getting early wickets could be key to success on this wicket.

Today's WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jessica McFayden: She has scored 52 runs in her last two games, and is expected to perform well in this match. She is a good option for the wicketkeeper position.

Batters

Maddy Green: She could be a key batter for the Blaze. She has scored 108 runs in two games, and will look to maintain her form in this game as well.

Kristy Nation: She has scored 71 runs thus far, with an average of 35.5, in two matches.

All-rounders

Amy Satterthwaite: She has been brilliant so far in the competition this season. She has scored 183 runs, and also picked up five wickets. She is a great option for the captain/vice-captain in your fantasy team.

Amelia Kerr: She has been a magnificent bowling all-rounder for the Blaze in the last two matches. She scalped ten wickets, and has also scored 56 runs.

Bowlers

Jessica Simmons: She has been a decent bowler for the Magicians. She has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.11, and is expected to add a few more to her kitty.

Leigh Kasperek: She has the potential to contain the batters and control the flow of runs. She has grabbed two wickets, and also scored 44 runs in the tournament.

Five best players to pick in WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction team

Amy Satterthwaite: 201 points.

Amelia Kerr: 199 points.

Maddy Green: 112 points.

Jessica Simmons: 87 points.

Jacinta Savage: 79 points.

Key stats for WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction team

Amy Satterthwaite: 2 matches, 183 runs, 5 wickets.

Maddy Green: 2 matches, 108 runs.

Amelia Kerr: 2 matches, 56 runs, 10 wickets.

Kristy Nation: 2 matches, 71 runs.

Jacinta Savage: 2 matches, 46 runs, 2 wickets.

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Today

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team - 1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jessica McFadyen, Maddy Green, Kristy Nation, Rebecca Burns, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Jacinta Savage, Frances Mackay, Leigh Kasperek, Jessica Simmons, Natasha Codyre.

Captain: Amelia Kerr. Vice-Captain: Kristy Nation.

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team - 2 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jessica McFadyen, Maddy Green, Kristy Nation, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Jacinta Savage, Leigh Kasperek, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Amy Satterthwaite. Vice-Captain: Maddy Green.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Amy Satterthwaite bowl a maiden over? Yes No 0 votes so far