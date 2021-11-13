WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for New Zealand Women’s ODD 2021/22, Match 8

Wellington Blaze Women will take on Canterbury Magicians Women in the eighth match of the New Zealand Women’s ODD 2021/22 at the Karori Park in Wellington on Saturday.

Wellington Blaze Women have had a fantastic campaign so far. Their first two matches were against Canterbury Women, where they came out on top on both occasions. Amelia Kerr has already picked up two fifers and is in majestic form at the moment.

Canterbury Magicians, meanwhile, are still looking for their first win of the season. They will be hoping to turn the script around in this game against Wellington Blaze Women.

WB-W vs CM-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WB-W XI

Rebecca Burns, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (c), Georgia Plimmer, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Natasha Codyre, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty

CM-W XI

Frances Mackay (c), Emma Kench, Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Jacinta Savage, Abigale Gerken, Kirsty Nation, Laura Hughes (wk), Melissa Banks, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen

Match Details

WB-W vs CM-W, New Zealand Women’s ODD 2021/22, Match 8

Date and Time: 13th November, 2021, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Karori Park, Wellington

Pitch Report

The venue looks to be a balanced surface with something in it for both the bowlers as well as the batters. The outfield is slow and the batters will need to be at their best in order to plunder runs.

Today’s WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jessica McFadyen has shown glimpses of her amazing potential in the tournament thus far. She scored 40 runs in the first game against Canterbury Women and will be hoping to have a bigger impact here.

Batters

Maddy Green has plenty of international experience and would love to bring that to the table to help her side. She’s been influential in the two games played so far and has already accumulated 108 runs. Green has also done a great job with the ball.

All-rounders

Amy Satterthwaite has been in astounding form with both the bat as well as the ball. She’s among the finest all-rounders in women’s cricket and it didn’t take her long to stamp her authority on this competition. Satterthwaite has scored 183 runs at an average of 91.5. She has also wreaked havoc with the ball and has five wickets from two matches at an economy rate of 3.95.

Amelia Kerr has been absolutely devastating with the ball in hand. In just two matches, she has already picked up 10 wickets at a fabulous economy rate of 3.80. Kerr’s also done a great job with the bat.

Bowlers

Although Leigh Kasperek hasn’t impressed much so far, there can be no doubts regarding her ability and talent. Wellington Blaze Women will hope that she joins that party soon.

Top 5 best players to pick in WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction team

Amy Satterthwaite (CM-W) – 201 points

Amelia Kerr (WB-W) – 199 points

Maddy Green (WB-W) – 112 points

Jessica Simmons (CM-W) – 85 points

Jacinta Savage (CM-W) – 79 points

Important stats for WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction team

Amy Satterthwaite: 183 runs and 5 wickets

Amelia Kerr: 56 runs and 10 wickets

Maddy Green: 17 runs and 3 wickets

Leigh Kasperek: 14 runs and 1 wicket

Jessica Simmons: 2 wickets

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Today

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jessica McFadyen, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Kirsty Nation, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Jacinta Savage, Frances McKay, Jessica Simmons, Natasha Codyre, Leigh Kasperek

Captain: Amy Satterthwaite, Vice-Captain: Amelia Kerr

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jessica McFadyen, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Kirsty Nation, Caitlin King, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Jacinta Savage, Jessica Simmons, Natasha Codyre, Leigh Kasperek

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Maddy Green, Vice-Captain: Leigh Kasperek

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Amelia Kerr take more than three wickets once again today? YES NO 1 votes so far