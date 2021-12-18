WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2021-22, Match 9

The ninth match of the Women's Super Smash 2021-22 has Wellington Blaze (WB-W) taking on Central Magicians (CM-W) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday.

Wellington Blaze have started their Super Smash campaign in fine fashion with two wins in two games. They will be eyeing a third consecutive win at the expense of Canterbury, who have blown hot and cold so far this season. However, they boast a well-balanced unit led by Amy Sattherthwaite and should fancy their chances against Maddy Green and co. With some of the best White Ferns players set for action, an entertaining game beckons in Wellington.

WB-W vs CM-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WB-W XI

Becky Burns, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (c), Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Xara Jetly, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh and Jessica McFadyen (wk)

CM-W XI

Natalie Cox (wk), Abigale Gerken (wk), Amy Sattherthwaite, Frances Mackay (c), Jacinta Savage, Lea Tahuhu, Sarah Asmussen, Melissa Banks, Jessica Simmons, Kate Sims and Allie Mace-Cochrane

Match Details

WB-W vs CM-W, Women's Super Smash 2021-22, Match 9

Date and Time: 19th December 2021, 2:40 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Basin Reserve with little help on offer for the pacers. The ball should skid on to the bat fairly well despite the pacers likely to get some movement off the surface. However, the spinners should play a big role in the middle overs given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides with batting first being preferred upon winning the toss. 140-150 should be par at this venue, with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.

Today’s WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jessica McFadyen: Jessica McFadyen has been in decent touch in the competition despite batting down the order for the Wellington Blaze. Given her ability to clear the boundaries, McFadyen should get the nod in your WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 fantasy team. But Nat Cox is a decent option herself.

Batter

Maddy Green: Maddy Green is one of the best batters in this format, capable of scoring quick runs in the top order. Green also adds value with her bowling ability, making her one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Amelia Kerr: After a brief hiatus from cricketing action, Amelia Kerr has returned with a bang, starring with both bat and ball for the Blaze. The premier all-rounder is one of the most exciting prospects in world cricket and is surely a must-have in your WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Lea Tahuhu: Lea Tahuhu is one of the fastest bowlers in the women's division, capable of riling batters up and luring them into making mistakes. She has been in fairly decent form and given her experience as well, Tahuhu should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr (WB-W) - 369 points

Frances Mackay (CM-W) - 230 points

Leigh Kasperek (WB-W) - 228 points

Important stats for WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr - 133 runs and 5 wickets in 2 Women's Super Smash matches, Bat SR: 127.88

Leigh Kasperek - 3 wickets in 2 Women's Super Smash matches, Bowl SR: 14.00

Sarah Asmussen - 3 wickets in 2 Women's Super Smash matches, Bowl Average: 13.66

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's Super Smash 2021-22)

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J McFadyen, M Green, N Cox, C King, T Newton, L Tahuhu, A Kerr, F Mackay, L Kasperek, J Kerr and S Asmussen

Captain: A Kerr. Vice-captain: F Mackay

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J McFadyen, M Green, N Cox, J Savage, M Singh, L Tahuhu, A Kerr, F Mackay, L Kasperek, J Kerr and M Banks

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: F Mackay. Vice-captain: M Green

Edited by Samya Majumdar