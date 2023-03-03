WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Final

Wellington Blaze (WB-W) will take on Canterbury Magicians (CM-W) in the final of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Saturday.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for final.

Wellington Blaze Women finished on top of the table and were the team to beat during the group stage. They won six of their 10 matches and lost only once. The side collected 35 points during the group stage. Wellington defeated Central Hinds by eight wickets in the last group-stage match.

Cantebury Magicians Women finished second in the standings behind Wellington Blaze. They won five of their 10 games while losing thrice. Canterbury come into this final on the back of a 37-run loss at the hands of Otago Sparks.

WB-W vs CM-W Match Details, Final

The final of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield will be played on 4 March at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The match is set to take place at 3:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WB-W vs CM-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Final

Date and Time: 4 March, 2023, 3:00 am IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

WB-W vs CM-W Pitch Report

The John Davies Oval is a pretty good surface for batting and batters will enjoy their time on this surface. The fast bowlers are expected to get some assistance. Both the matches held here this season have been won by sides batting first.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 291

Average second-innings score: 216.5

WB-W vs CM-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Wellington Blaze: W-L-W-W-W

Canterbury Magicians: L-W-L-W-W

WB-W vs CM-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Wellington Blaze Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Wellington Blaze Probable Playing 11

ML Green, RM Burns, Georgia Plimmer, CR King, TMM Newton, LM Kasperek(C), JT McFadyen, Antonia Hamilton, Kate Chandler, MP Singh, XA Jetly.

Canterbury Magicians Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Canterbury Magicians Probable Playing 11

KG Anderson, NB Cox(C), KFG Nation, FC Wilson, JL Savage, LMM Tahuhu, LEV Hughes, GES Sullivan, SR Asmussen, MJ Banks, JA Simmons.

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

L Hughes (9 matches, 192 runs, Average: 24.00)

L Hughes is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role of your WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Side. She has scored 192 runs in nine games and has a pretty decent average of 24.

Top Batter pick

A Satterthwaite (7 matches, 340 runs, Average: 68.00)

A Satterthwaite is the highest run-scorer for Canterbury Magicians in the competition. She has amassed 340 runs in seven games at an average of 68. Satterthwaite has also taken five wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

N Baird (8 matches, 40 runs and 9 wickets)

N Baird has been in great form with the ball in hand. She has scalped nine wickets in eight games and will be looking to add more to that list. Baird has also added 40 runs.

Top Bowler pick

G Sullivan (9 matches, 17 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.19)

G Sullivan is the highest wicket-taker for Canterbury Magicians. She has scalped 17 wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 4.19.

WB-W vs CM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

L Kasperek

L Kasperek has been monumental for her side in both the batting and bowling departments. She is the leading run-scorer with 250 runs in eight innings at an average of 35.71 and a strike rate close to 80.

Kasperek is also the highest wicket-taker and has taken 16 wickets at an economy of less than five an over. She should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

K Anderson

K Anderson has been hugely influential with both bat and the ball. She has scored 306 runs at an average of 38.25 and is the second-highest scorer for her side. Anderson has also plucked six wickets at an economy of 4.46.

5 Must-picks with players stats for WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points L Kasperek 250 runs and 16 wickets 800 points K Anderson 306 runs and 6 wickets 615 points A Satterthwaite 340 runs and 5 wickets 606 points G Sullivan 17 wickets 594 points S Asmussen 14 wickets 453 points

WB-W vs CM-W match expert tips

L Kasperek is a reliable name for her team and she has been in astounding form. She is a bankable multiplier pick for her Dream11 Fantasy Side.

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head-to-Head League

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: J McFadyen, L Hughes.

Batter: K Anderson, A Satterthwaite, C King, R Burns.

All-rounder: L Kasperek,N Baird.

Bowler: G Sullivan, S Asmussen, X Jetly.

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: J McFadyen, L Hughes.

Batter: K Anderson, A Satterthwaite, C King, R Burns, N Cox.

All-rounder: L Kasperek,N Baird.

Bowler: G Sullivan, S Asmussen.

