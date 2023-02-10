WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash, Final

Wellington Blaze (WB-W) will take on Canterbury Magicians (CM-W) in the final match of the Women's Super Smash at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, February 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Wellington Blaze have been dominant in the tournament, finishing atop the league stage after winning eight games. They've looked brilliant as a unit, with Leigh Kasperek and Rebecca Burns standing out for their reliability. The team is coming off a loss to Auckland Hearts, but they will be determined to leave no stone unturned in their final match.

Meanwhile, Canterbury Magicians have also been outstanding, finishing third in the points table. Amy Satterthwaite is having a fantastic tournament, leading from the front with her all-round performances. A thrilling contest awaits in Christchurch, with both teams vying for the Super Smash trophy.

WB-W vs CM-W Match Details, Women's Super Smash

The final match of the Women's Super Smash will be played at 7:00 am on February 11 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WB-W vs CM-W, Women's Super Smash, Match Final

Date and Time: 11th February 2022, 07:00 am IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

WB-W vs CM-W Pitch Report

The Hagley Oval pitch has favored batters over bowlers in recent games. There will also be bounce and movement on offer for the pacers. Spinners will prove to be effective in the middle overs of the game.

Last 5 matches (Women's Super Smash)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 144

Average second-inning score: 136

WB-W vs CM-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Wellington Blaze: L-NR-W-W-W

Canterbury Magicians: L-L-W-L-W

WB-W vs CM-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Wellington Blaze injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Wellington Blaze Probable Playing 11

Rebecca Burns, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Charli Knott, Leigh Kasperek (c), Laura Harris, Caitlin King, Kate Chandler, Olivia Boivin, Xara Jetly, Nicole Baird, Maneka Singh.

Canterbury Magicians injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Canterbury Magicians Probable Playing 11

Abigale Gerken, Kate Anderson, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Fran Wilson, Natalie Cox, Izzy Sharp, Laura Hughes (wk), Melissa Banks, Gabby Sullivan, Abigail Hotton, Sarah Asmussen.

Today's WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jessica McFadyen (48 runs in 9 matches)

Jessica McFayden is an explosive batter who could also prove to be valuable behind the stumps. She has scored 48 runs in nine games, making her an excellent choice for your WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 team.

Top Batter Pick

Kate Anderson (441 runs in 11 matches; Average: 55.12)

Kate Anderson is the tournament's leading run-scorer and needs no introduction given her current form. She has scored 441 runs at an excellent average of 55.12 in 11 games and is a must-have for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amy Satterthwaite (376 runs & 12 wickets in 11 matches, Average: 62.66)

Amy Satterthwaite is a top all-rounder from New Zealand who is capable of winning games single-handedly. She has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 19.91 and has scored 376 runs at an exceptional average of 62.66 in 11 games. That makes her a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Gabby Sullivan (18 wickets in 11 matches; Average: 12.83)

Sullivan has performed brilliantly with the ball in the tournament. She has grabbed 18 wickets at an average of 12.83 in 11 games and could get you plenty of points in this match. She is also the tournament's leading wicket-taker.

WB-W vs CM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sarah Asmussen

Sarah Asmussen has been in fine form with the ball, taking 15 wickets at an average of 16.73 in 11 games. She could be an excellent captaincy choice in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Rebecca Burns

Burns has been doing well so far, scoring 263 runs at an excellent average of 32.87 in nine matches. Burns could be a good pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team for this match.

5 must-picks with player stats for WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Players Players Stats Jess Kerr 10 wickets in 7 games Nicola Baird 10 wickets in 7 games Amy Sattherwaite 376 runs & 12 wickets in 11 games Rebecca Burns 263 runs in 9 games Amelia Kerr 244 runs in 7 games

WB-W vs CM-W match expert tips final match

Leigh Kasperek is a top bowling all-rounder who has been doing well in the tournament. She has scored 85 runs at an average of 14.66 and has taken 15 wickets at an average of 11.86 in eight matches. Kasperek is a fantastic multiplier choice for your Dream11 fantasy team heading into this match.

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match Final, Head-to-Head League

WB-W vs CM-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Jessica McFayden.

Batters: N Cox, Kate Anderson, Rebecca Burns.

All-rounders: Leigh Kasperek, Amy Sattherwaite (c), C King.

Bowlers: G Sullivan, M Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Nicola Baird.

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match Final, Grand League

WB-W vs CM-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: L Hughes.

Batters: Kate Anderson, Rebecca Burns.

All-rounders: Leigh Kasperek, Amy Sattherwaite (c), C King.

Bowlers: G Sullivan (vc), M Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Nicola Baird, Xara Jelty.

