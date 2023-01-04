WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 11

Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) will take on Northern Brave Women (NB-W) in match 11 at the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 on Wednesday at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Wellington Blaze Women have won all of their last three matches. Northern Brave Women, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches.

Northern Brave Women will try their best to win the match, but Wellington Blaze Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

WB-W vs NB-W Match Details

Match 11 of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 will be played on January 4 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The game is set to take place at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WB-W vs NB-W, Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 11

Date and Time: 4th January 2023, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The Basin Reserve in Wellington has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Wellington Blaze Women and Otago Sparks Women, where a total of 273 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

WB-W vs NB-W Form Guide

WB-W - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

NB-W - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

WB-W vs NB-W Probable Playing XI

WB-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Sophie Devine, Thamsyn Newton, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr ©, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Jess Kerr, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Xara Jetly, Nicole Baird, Maneka Singh

NB-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eimear Richardson ©, Lucy Boucher, Sam Barriball, Nensi Patel, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tash Wakelin, Carol Agafili, Phoebe Graham, Kayley Knight, Holly Topp (wk)

WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J McFadyen

J McFayden, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. H Topp is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Barriball

B Bezuidenhout and S Barriball are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Green is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A Kerr

S Devine and A Kerr are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. L Kasperek is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Wellington

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Kerr and A Wellington. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. X Jetly is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WB-W vs NB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kerr

A Kerr is one of the best players in Wellington Blaze Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has smashed 111 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last three matches.

L Kasperek

L Kasperek is one of the best picks in Wellington Blaze Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has smashed 42 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for WB-W vs NB-W, Match 11

A Kerr

J Kerr

A Wellington

L Kasperek

S Devine

Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least 4 death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J McFayden

Batters: S Barriball, M Green, B Bezuidenhout

All-rounders: L Kasperek, S Devine, A Kerr, N Patel

Bowlers: J Kerr, A Wellington, X Jetly

Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J McFayden

Batters: S Barriball, R Burns, B Bezuidenhout

All-rounders: L Kasperek, A Kerr

Bowlers: J Kerr, A Wellington, X Jetly, P Graham, K Knight

