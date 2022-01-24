WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash, Match 30

Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) will be up against Northern Braves Women (NB-W) in the 30th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 on Monday, 24th January, at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Wellington Blaze are in the knockouts, sitting at the top of the points table. They have won all their nine games, and are coming into this clash after a five-wicket win over Auckland Hearts.

Meanwhile, Northern Braves are languishing at the bottom of the points table, and are out of knockout contention. They have won just one of their nine games, and will now aim to end their campaign on a high.

WB-W vs NB-W Probable Playing XIs

Wellington Blaze Women

Maddy Green (C), Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Amelia Kerr, Jessica McFadyen (WK), Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh, Natasha Codyre, Georgia Plimmer.

Northern Braves Women

Sam Barriball, Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday (C), Charlotte Sarsfield, Caitlin Gurrey, Nensi Patel, Lucy Boucher, Shriya Naidu, Lauren Heaps, Holly Topp (Wk), Makayla Templeton.

Match Details

Match: Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Braves Women, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Date and Time: 23rd January 2022; 2:40 AM IST.

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Basin Reserve is a sporting one. The surface provides equal assistance to both bowlers and batters. The average first-innings score at this venue is 166 runs.

Today’s WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jessica McFayden: She hasn’t got much opportunity to display her batting prowess this season. However, she has been brilliant behind the wickets, having been involved in 13 dismissals.

Batters

Kate Anderson: She has made decent contributions with both bat and ball. She is an experienced campaigner, and is expected to perform well in this game.

Caitlin Gurrey: Gurrey is leading the run charts for Northern Braves. She has managed 181 runs in seven games so far in the tournament.

All-rounders

Amelia Kerr: She is a top captaincy pick in this game. She has scored 317 runs in nine games, and has also taken 14 wickets.

Leigh Kasperek: Kasperek is another must-pick all-rounder in WB-W vs NB-W dream11 team. She has 130 runs to her name, and has also picked up 15 wickets in nine games.

Bowlers

Jess Kerr: Kerr is the top wicket-taker this season. She has picked up 16 wickets in just seven games at an economy of just 4.52.

Xara Jetly: She has been impressive with her bowling exploits. She has managed 13 wickets in nine games in the tournament at an economy of just 4.72.

Five best players to pick in WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr: 944 points.

Leigh Kasperek: 663 points.

Jess Kerr: 645 points.

Xara Jetly: 529 points.

Brooke Halliday: 425 points.

Key stats for WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr: 9 games, 317 runs, 14 wickets.

Leigh Kasperek: 9 games, 130 runs, 15 wickets.

Jess Kerr: 7 games, 16 wickets.

Xara Jetly: 9 games, 13 wickets.

Brooke Halliday: 7 games, 85 runs, 8 wickets.

WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction

WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jessica McFayden, Kate Anderson, Caitlin Gurrey, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Lauren Heaps, Shriya Naidu.

Captain: Amelia Kerr. Vice-Captain: Jess Kerr.

WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jessica McFayden, Kate Anderson, Caitlin Gurrey, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Rebecca Burns, Nensi Patel, Maneka Singh, Charlotte Sarsfield.

Captain: Leigh Kasperek. Vice-Captain: Xara Jetly.

