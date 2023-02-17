WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 19

Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) will take on Northern Braves Women (NB-W) in match 19 of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday (February 18). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Wellington Blaze are having a good campaign, winning three of their six games, while three have been abandoned. The Blaze are atop the points table with 21 points.

The Braves, meanwhile, are having a rocky ride, winning only two of their six games. They have lost three matches, while one game was abandoned. The Braves are fourth in the standings with 12 points.

WB-W vs NB-W Match Details, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield

The 19th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield will be played on February 18 at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown at 3.00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WB-W vs NB-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023, match 19

Date and Time: February 18, 2022; 3.00 am IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

WB-W vs NB-W Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park favours bowlers initially. It settles down and becomes easier to for batters as the game progresses. Players off all trades are expected to play a key role.

WB-W vs NB-W probable playing XIs for today’s match

WB-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Wellington Blaze Women Probable Playing XI

Jessica McFadyen (wk), Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Kate Chandler, Thamsyn Newton, Leigh Kasperek, Natasha Codyre, Nicole Baird, and Deana Doughty (c)

NB-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Northern Braves Women Probable Playing XI

Holly Topp (wk), Sam Barriball, Carol Agafili, Lucy Boucher, Nensi Patel, Tash Wakelin, Shriya Naidu, Charolette Sarsfield, Eve Wolland, Marama Downes, and Annie Ewart

WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jessica McFadyen

McFadyen has been decent with the bat and can be very handy behind the stumps, making her a good wicketkeeper pick.

Batter

Caitlin King

King has been in good form with the bat in the tournament. She has scored runs consistently, making her the best batter pick.

All-rounder

Nensi Patel

Patel's spin bowling can be key for her team. She can also be useful with the bat in the middle order. Her ability to contribute significantly with both bat and ball makes her the best all-rounder pick.

Bowler

Shriya Naidu

Naidu has been decent with the ball in the tournament. She has a knack of picking up wickets at crucial junctures, making her the best bowler pick.

WB-W vs NB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Leigh Kasperek

Kasperek has done a great job in the tournament with both bat and ball. In the last game, she picked up 140 fantasy points, making her the best captain or vice-captaincy pick.

Nensi Patel

Patel has been in good form with both bat and ball. She has been pretty good with the ball and has also been very useful with the bat in the lower order. Overall, Patel is one of the best choices for captain or vice captain.

Five Must-picks for WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Caitlin King

Leigh Kasperek

Nensi Patel

Lucy Boucher

Shriya Naidu

WB-W vs NB-W Match Expert Tips

The pitch at Seddon Park will have something for players of all trades. All-rounders will be the best picks for the game. Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more such fantasy tips, click here.

WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 19, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: J McFadyen

Batters: T Newton, C King, K Chandler

All-rounders: L Kasperek, Nensi Patel, Lucy Boucher, N Baird

Bowlers: D Doughty, Shriya Naidu, Marama Downes

WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 19, Grand League

