WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2021-22, Match 19

The 19th match of the Women's Super Smash 2021-22 has the Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) taking on Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday.

The Otago Sparks have been the team to beat with just one loss in seven games this season. Riding on the exploits of Suzie Bates, the Sparks are within touching distance of sealing a top-two finish. However, they face a strong Wellington Blaze side who boast the likes of Amelia and Jess Kerr. Although they will start the game as the clear favorites, the Sparks should fancy their chances of a win as well.

WB-W vs OS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WB-W XI

Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (c), Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Jess Kerr, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh and Beth Molony

OS-W XI

Suzie Bates (c), Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Molly Loe, Bella James, Sophie Oldershaw and Olivia Gain

Match Details

WB-W vs OS-W, Women's Super Smash 2021-22, Match 19

Date and Time: 6th January 2022, 3:40 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Basin Reserve with the batters expected to dominate the proceedings. The new-ball bowlers should get some help off the surface early on, keeping the batters on their toes. While there may be some spin on offer too, the batters will look to target the square boundaries in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin: New Zealand international Katey Martin has done well in Otago's middle order, scoring quick runs in the backend of the innings. Her wicketkeeping ability also adds value, making her a fine addition to your WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Rebecca Burns: Rebecca Burns has been in fine form across both white-ball formats for the Wellington Blaze. Her ability to score big runs at the top of the order should make her a good selection in your WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr has been the best player on the women's circuit this season, scoring runs and picking up wickets for fun. She comes into the game on the back of a good run of form in the 50-over format. Given her potential, she is a must-have in your WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Emma Black: Emma Black has been a standout performer for the Otago Sparks, turning up with economical spells and taking wickets at the time of need. With the conditions playing into her hands at the Basin Reserve, Black could be backed to claim a few scalps in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr (WB-W) - 644 points

Suzie Bates (OS-W) - 522 points

Leigh Kasperek (WB-W) - 478 points

Important stats for WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction team

Suzie Bates - 330 runs in 7 Women's Super Smash matches, Bat SR: 118.27

Amelia Kerr - 281 runs and 7 wickets in 5 Women's Super Smash matches

Jess Kerr - 8 wickets in 3 Women's Super Smash matches, Bowl Average: 5.75

WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's Super Smash 2021-22)

WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Martin, S Bates, M Green, R Burns, C Blakely, A Kerr, K Ebrahim, E Carson, L Kasperek, J Kerr and E Black

Captain: A Kerr. Vice-captain: S Bates.

WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Martin, S Bates, M Green, R Burns, P Inglis, A Kerr, K Ebrahim, T Newton, L Kasperek, J Kerr and S Oldershaw

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: A Kerr. Vice-captain: K Ebrahim.

Edited by Samya Majumdar