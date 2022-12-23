WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash, Match 2

Wellington Blaze (WB-W) will face Otago Sparks (OS-W) in the second match of the Women's Super Smash at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday, December 24. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 2.

Both Wellington Blaze and Otago Sparks will begin their Super Smash 2022/23 campaign with this clash. Wellington Women are the defending champions, having beaten Otago in the final in 2022. They had also finished on top of the table, having won all of their games.

On the other hand, Otago Sparks Women finished second just behind Wellington. They won eight and lost only two of their 10 group stage matches. However, they failed to beat Wellington in the final and had to settle for the runners-up place.

WB-W vs OS-W Match Details, Match 2

The second match of Women's Super Smash will be played on December 24 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The match is set to take place at 3.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WB-W vs OS-W, Women's Super Smash, Match 2

Date and Time: December 24, 2022, 3.30 am IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

WB-W vs OS-W Pitch Report

The track at the Basin Reserve allows the bowlers to dominate proceedings. Fast bowlers will especially be expected to wreak plenty of havoc. The average first innings score here is 160.

WB-W vs OS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Wellington Blaze Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Wellington Blaze Probable Playing 11

Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Tamsyn Newton, Xara Jetly, and Maneka Singh.

Otago Sparks Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Otago Sparks Probable Playing 11

Suzie Bates (c), Polly Inglis (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Bella James, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Gemma Adams, and Molly Loe.

WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Polly Inglis

Polly Inglis will be the best wicketkeeper choice for your WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy side. She bats up the order and was in great form last season as well, scoring 227 runs at an average of over 20.

Top Batter pick

Suzie Bates

Suzie Bates is a legend of New Zealand cricket. She is a very dependable batter who almost always turns up for the occasion. Bates was also in great form last season and scored five half-centuries.

Top All-rounder pick

Leigh Kasperek

Leigh Kasperek could prove to be the X-factor selection in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. She grabbed 20 wickets in 11 matches with best figures of 3/21 and also scored 159 runs at an average of over 26.

Top Bowler pick

Jess Kerr

Jess Kerr was outstanding in the Women’s Super Smash last season. She was the second-highest wicket-taker and picked up 18 wickets in nine games. She also made 92 runs in seven innings.

WB-W vs OS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Team. She is a world-class bowler who has dominated opponents with ease. Kerr scalped 17 wickets in 11 matches last season at an economy of 4.57. She also scored 346 runs at an average of 34.6.

Suzie Bates

Suzie Bates batted with style and substance last season. She made 504 runs in 12 games at a fantastic average of 56.

5 Must-picks with players stats for WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats (Last season) Amelia Kerr 346 runs and 17 wickets Suzie Bates 504 runs Jess Kerr 92 runs and 18 wickets Leigh Kasperek 159 runs and 20 wickets

WB-W vs OS-W match expert tips

Leigh Kasperek was in great form with the ball in the last tournament. She can prove to be a quality X-factor player.

WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head to Head League

WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jess McFadyen, Polly Inglis

Batters: Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Suzie Bates

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Kate Ebrahim, Leigh Kasperek

Bowlers: Emma Black, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly

WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League

WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jess McFadyen, Polly Inglis

Batters: Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Suzie Bates

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Kate Ebrahim, Leigh Kasperek

Bowlers: Emma Black, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh

