WCC v DDC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin T20 League Match - June 8th, 2020

Waratah CC face off against the Darwin CC as part of the Darwin Cricket League T20 2020.

The second semi-final of the Darwin T20 League features the Waratah Cricket Club facing the Darwin Cricket Club in what promises to an exciting match-up.

Waratah Cricket Club are slight favourites heading into this game, with their four-wicket win over Nightcliff Cricket Club justifying their credentials. On the other hand, the Darwin Cricket Club would love to get one over WCC, although Darwin ended up losing their previous game to the Southern Districts.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper and will be eager to clinch a place in the final of the Darwin T20 League 2020.

Squads to choose from

Waratah CC

I Conway, W Weerasinghe, P Sandanayake, R Vernon, F Kesteni, U Weerasinghe, J Seymour, C Campbell, D Ennis, T Glover, M Tahir, H Silva, I Gange, S Wijegunrathna, S Madushan.

Darwin CC

H Wiltshire, J Dickman, W Andrews, D Meta, E Anderson, L Timms, J Chadwick, L Shelton, L Zanchetta, K Lawrence, A Barker, T Briggs, C Hawkins, K Denby, W Antsey, D Turner, T Ryan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Waratah CC

James Seymour, Isaac Conway, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Friday Kesteni, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Ishara Gange, Muhammad Tahir, Himesh Silva, Samindra Madushan

Darwin CC

Jacob Dickman, Luke Shelton, Tom Briggs, Will Antsey, Willy Andrews, Kris Denby, Connor Hawkins, Dion Meta, Ethan Anderson, Luke Zanchetta and Troy Ryan

Match Details

Match: Waratah CC v Darwin Cricket Club

Date: June 8, 2020, at 6.00 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Pitch Report

Throughout the Darwin T20 League, the bowlers have dominated proceedings. The pitch shouldn't be any different for this game, and should have ample swing on offer for the pacers. Wickets in hand will be crucial for either side, with batsmen expected to have to work hard for their runs.

Darwin T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Conway, K Denby, J Seymour, T Briggs, F Kesteni, U Weerasinghe, C Hawkins, L Shelton, L Zanchetta, T Glover and S Madushan

Captain - U Weerasinghe, Vice-Captain - L Shelton

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Conway, K Denby, J Seymour, T Briggs, S Wijegunarathna, U Weerasinghe, T Ryan, L Shelton, L Zanchetta, T Glover and M Tahir

Captain - L Shelton , Vice-Captain - I Conway

All matches of the Darwin T20 League will be streamed live on MyCricket Facebook page.