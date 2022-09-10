WCC vs BAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10, Match 8

Westside Cricket Club (WCC) will lock horns with the Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) in the eighth match of the Zimbabwe T10 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday, September 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WCC vs BAC Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Bulawayo Athletic Club had a disappointing start to the tournament. They were defeated by Harare King Cricket Club by 36 runs on Friday. They only managed 82 runs while chasing a 118-run target. Meanwhile, Westside Cricket Club began their season with a bang, defeating TPC-I by 6 wickets, with Donald Tiripano and Mawadzi shining with the ball and bat, respectively. They will look to extend their winning streak to two games on Saturday.

WCC vs BAC Match Details Zimbabwe T10

The eighth Zimbabwe T10 match will be placed on September 10 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:50 p.m. IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WCC vs BAC, Zimbabwe T10, Match 8

Date and Time: 10th September 2022, 03:50 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming: Fancode

WCC vs BAC Pitch Report

The Harare Sports Club pitch is favorable to batters, particularly in the T10 format of the sport. Pacers might well find some help on the powerplay, and this trend is expected to continue in the game. Batting first could be an ideal decision on this pitch.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 103

Average second-innings score: 90

WCC vs TPC-I Form Guide

Westside Cricket Club: W

Bulawayo Athletic Club: L

WCC vs BAC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Westside Cricket Club injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Westside Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

John Masara (c), Tinashe Muchawaya, Vincent Masekesa, Kudzai Sauramba (wk), Clive Chitumba, Frank Mwazviita, Fortune Mhlanga, Kevin Kasuza, Donald Tiripano, Definite Mawadzi, Prosper Mugeri

Bulawayo Athletic Club injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Bulawayo Athletic Club Probable Playing 11

Tanatswa Bechani, Peter Nyandoro, Brandon Mavuta, Allan Chigoma, Charlton Tshuma, Chris Mpofu, Elvin Nxumalo, Nyasha Mayavo (wk), Tinotenda Maphosa, Nosana Mpofu (c), Thamsanga Keith Nunu

WCC vs BAC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nyasha Mayavo (20 runs in one match, S.R : 250.00)

Mayavo is an excellent choice for your Dream11 fantasy team's wicketkeeper role, having scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 200 in the first game against HKC, including two 4s and one 6s.

Top Batter Pick

Definite Mawadzi (24 runs in one match, S.R: 184.62)

Mawadzi is the most experienced player in the WCC squad, and he looked solid against TPC, scoring runs comfortably against pacers. He scored 24 runs on 13 deliveries, including two fours and one six.

Top All-rounder Pick

Donald Tiripano (Two wickets in one match, E.R: 5.50)

Donald Tiripano is one of the best all-rounders on the Zimbabwe circuit, having played in over 70 international games across all formats. Despite scoring a duck while batting, he picked up two wickets and is expected to score a few runs in the upcoming games.

Top Bowler Pick

Tanatswa Bechani (Two wickets and 8 runs in one match, S.R: 200.00)

Bachani impressed against HKC in the previous game, especially with his loopy leg-break balls. He took two wickets and is a must-have player for today's game.

WCC vs BAC match captain and vice-captain choices

Nkosana Mpofu

He wasn't in good form in the previous game, but given his ability to destroy any bowling lineup on his day, one can expect him to put up a big score on Saturday.

Allan Chigoma

Allan is a left-handed batter with an attacking style who also bowls leg-breaks and has proven useful in the middle overs for his team. Despite failing to impress in the previous game, he could be backed for a spectacular performance on Saturday, making him a good pick for the vice-captaincy.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WCC vs BAC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kudzai Sauramba 19 runs in one game Clive Chitumba 15 runs & one wicket in one game Keith Nunu 18 runs in one game Tinashe Muchawaya 22 runs in one game John Masara One wicket in one game

WCC vs BAC match expert tips 8th match

Chris Mpofu is a top bowler and a regular member of his national side. He had a strong performance in the previous game, taking one wicket at an economy rate of 8.50. He has 32 wickets in 33 T20I matches and is a player to watch on Saturday given his experience.

WCC vs BAC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8th, Head to Head League

WCC vs BAC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Kudzai Sauramba

Batters: Allan Chigoma, Clive Chitumba, Definite Mawadzi

All-Rounders: Donald Tiripano, Tinashe Muchawaya, Thamsanga Keith Nunu

Bowlers: Charlton Tshuma, Chris Mpofu, Frank Mwazviita, Tanatswa Bechani

WCC vs BAC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8th, Grand League

WCC vs BAC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Nyasha Mayavo

Batters: Nosana Mpofu, Clive Chitumba, Definite Mawadzi

All-Rounders: Donald Tiripano, Tinashe Muchawaya, Thamsanga Keith Nunu

Bowlers: Charlton Tshuma, Chris Mpofu, John Masara, Tanatswa Bechani

