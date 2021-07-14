WCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Darwin T20 match - July 15th, 2021

The Waratah Cricket Club will lock horns with Darwin Cricket Club in the final of the Darwin T20 League 2021 at Gardens Oval, Benalla.

The Waratah Cricket Club have topped the group stage with three wins from as many games. They beat Palmerston Cricket Club in the first semi-final.

On the other hand, the Darwin Cricket Club finished third in the group stage. They beat the Tracy Village Cricket Club in the second semi-final. The teams will, therefore, battle it out for the Darwin T20 League 2021 silverware.

Ahead of the Darwin T20 League 2021 final, here are three players who can be the captain or vice-captain picks for your Dream11 team.

#3 Isaiah Jassal

Waratah Cricket Club spinner Isaiah Jassal is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Darwin T20 League. He has picked up nine wickets from five games at an average of 8.77. Jassal has also been very effective, boasting an economy of just 4.93. His best figures of 3/11 came against the University Cricket Club.

#2 Dylan Hunter

All-rounder Dylan Hunter has had a fruitful season with the Waratah Cricket Club. He has been a vital cog for his side in the Darwin T20 League 2021 with the bat and the ball. Dylan Hunter is the second-highest run-getter for his side thus far.

He has scored 166 runs from four games at an average of 55.33 and a strike rate of 146.90. The left-handed batsman also scored an unbeaten 114 against the University Cricket Club.

Moreover, he has also picked up seven wickets at an economy of just 7.07. Hunter displayed his all-round abilities in the first semi-final against Palmerston Cricket Club, where he struck a 56-ball 82. Dylan later picked up a couple of wickets as well.

#1 Beau Webster

BBL - Heat v Renegades

Beau Webster is the leading run-scorer in this edition of the Darwin T20 League so far. The right-handed batsman has amassed 268 runs from five games for Darwin Cricket Club. He has also picked up four wickets at an economy of 5.18.

Webster scored an unbeaten 41 and had figures of none for 10 from four overs in the second semi-final against the Tracy Village Cricket Club.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee