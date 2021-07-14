WCC vs DDC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin T20 Final - Jul 15, 2021

The Waratah Cricket Club will be squaring off against Darwin Cricket Club in the final of the Darwin T20 at Gardens Oval in Darwin. The two teams will battle it out for the coveted trophy on Thursday after the summit clash was postponed following unseasonal rain on 24th June.

The Waratah Cricket Club finished the group stage as table-toppers with three wins from as many matches. They sealed their spot in the championship game by registering a massive 41-run victory over Palmerston Cricket Club in the first semi-final. The Waratah Cricket Club will start the game as underdogs, however, they have shown some great signs over the past 12 months that make them a worthy contender for the championship title.

Darwin Cricket Club, on the other hand, will head into the summit clash on the back of a stunning 10-wicket semi-final win over the higher-seeded Tracy Village Cricket Club. They finished third in the group stage with two wins from their three matches. Led by prolific Australian all-rounder Beau Webster, Darwin Cricket Club will start as hot favorites to win the final and finally get their hands around the coveted Darwin T20 League trophy.

All in all, fans will be in for a Darwin T20 League thriller one last time this season and it will be interesting to see which team will have the last laugh on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Waratah Cricket Club

Isaac Conway (C), Austin Umpherston, Matthew Sipala, Dylan Hunter, Riley Vernon, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (WK), Himesh Silva Sandaradura, Ryan Wilson, Ishara Gange, Tharindu Balasooriya, Isaiah Jassal, Amila Fernando, Joshua Reeves, Riley Vernon, Yash Pednekar, William Isaksson and Pasindu Sandanayake.

Darwin Cricket Club

Jacob Dickman, Anthony J Adlam, Dion Meta, Dylan J Slater, HJ Chamberlain, Ethan Anderson, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Benjamin T Reichstein, Connor Hawkins, Mitchell D Fuss, William Pilkington, William Foley, Adam Costello (WK), Aaron Summers, Jack Pilkington, William Anstey, Tom Briggs, Tom Frawley, Beau Webster (C), Ned Cooper, Alex Vincent, Troy Ryan, William Pilkington, Thomas Andrews and Charlie Kemp.

Predicted Playing XIs

Waratah Cricket Club

Dylan Hunter, Isaac Conway (C), Austin Umpherston, Matthew Sipala, Cooper Zobel (WK), Ashley Chandrasinghe, Yash Pednekar, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Isaiah Jassal.

Darwin Cricket Club

Harry Chamberlain, Beau Webster (C), Adam Costello (WK), Jacob Dickman, Mitchell Fuss, Dylan Slater, Anthony Adlam, Tom Menzies, Kris Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Alex Vincent.

Match Details

Match: Waratah Cricket Club vs Darwin Cricket Club, Final, Darwin T20

Date & Time: 15th July 2021, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Gardens Oval, Darwin.

Pitch Report

The track at the Gardens Oval is a flat batting one which has dramatically favored the batsmen in the Darwin T20 League. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters will get the full value for their shots on this ground. Meanwhile, the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball in hand. However, they will have to bowl tight lines and lengths as there is no room for errors at the Gardens Oval. In all four matches played on this ground, the teams batting first managed to register comfortable wins. Hence, both sides will be looking to bat first and post a big total upon winning the toss in the crucial game. The average first innings score at the venue is 172 runs.

Darwin T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WCC vs DDC)

WCC vs DDC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Darwin T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Isaac Conway, Harry Chamberlain, Jacob Dickman, Udara Weerasinghe, Beau Webster, Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Matthew Sipala, Kris Denby, Alex Vincent, Madura Weerasinghe.

Captain: Beau Webster. Vice-captain: Dylan Hunter.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Isaac Conway, Harry Chamberlain, Jacob Dickman, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Beau Webster, Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Matthew Sipala, Luke Zanchetta, Madura Weerasinghe, Isaiah Jassal.

Captain: Dylan Hunter. Vice-captain: Beau Webster.

Edited by Samya Majumdar