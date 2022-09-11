WCC vs HKC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10, Match 10

Westside Cricket Club (WCC) will take on Harare King Cricket Club (HKC) in the 10th match of the Zimbabwe T10 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday, September 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WCC vs HKC Dream11 Fantasy prediction and today's playing 11s.

The Westside Cricket Club started their season well with a six-wicket win over TPC-I but failed to maintain their form and lost their second game against Bulawayo Athletic Club by five wickets. Kevin Kasuza and Frank Mwazviita both played well, scoring 31 runs and taking four wickets, but failed to click as a unit.

Meanwhile, Harare King Cricket Club have had a fantastic season so far, defeating TPC-I by 5 wickets and Bulawayo Athletic Club by 36 runs, respectively, thanks to a strong all-round performance. They'll be hungry for another win and two more points.

WCC vs HKC Match Details Zimbabwe T10

The tenth Zimbabwe T10 match will be placed on September 11 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is scheduled to begin at 1.30 p.m. IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WCC vs HKC, Zimbabwe T10, Match 10

Date and Time: September 11, 2022, 01.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming: Fancode

WCC vs HKC Pitch Report

The Harare Sports Club has proved to be an excellent batting surface, with pacers expected to find some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 86 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 86

Average second-innings score: 79

WCC vs HKC Form Guide

Westside Cricket Club: LW

Harare King Cricket Club: WW

WCC vs HKC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Westside Cricket Club injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Westside Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

John Masara (c), Tinashe Muchawaya, Vincent Masekesa, Kudzai Sauramba (wk), Clive Chitumba, Frank Mwazvita, Fortune Mhlanga, Kevin Kasuza, Donald Tiripano, Definite Mawadzi, and Prosper Mugeri.

Harare King Cricket Club injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Harare King Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Cephas Zhuwao, Johnathan Campbell, Brendon Timoni, Tarisai Musakanda, Ahsan Ali, Tawanada Maposa, Zaheer Muhammad, Alex Falao, and Saad Khan (wk).

WCC vs HKC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kevin Kasuza (46 runs in two matches, S.R : 141.99)

Kasuza is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. He has scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 141.99 in two games, making him a good pick for your WCC vs HKC fantasy team..

Top Batter Pick

Johnathan Campbell (27 runs & 4 wickets in two matches, E.R: 6.00)

Campbell has had a wonderful season with both the bat and the ball so far, scoring 27 runs with a highest score of 21 and picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in two games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your WCC vs HKC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sikandar Raza (64 runs & two wickets in two matches, E.R: 6.25)

Sikandar is a talented and capable all-rounder who has played brilliantly for his country in multiple ICC tournaments. He has maintained his form in this format, scoring 64 runs and taking two wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 6.25

Top Bowler Pick

Frank Mwazviita (Five wickets in two matches, E.R: 5.00)

Frank was ruthless with the ball in his previous outing, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 1.00 and he could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for today's outing.

WCC vs HKC match captain and vice-captain choices

Frank Mwazciita

Mwazciita is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with five scalps at an impressive average of 3.80 in two games. Given his pace and variations, he's a must-pick and a great captaincy choice for this game.

Cephus Zhuwao

Zhuwao is a capable all-rounder with the ability to take bowlers on from the first ball. He is an excellent vice-captaincy option for your WCC vs HKC Dream11 fantasy team given his skill set.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WCC vs HKC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats John Masara One wicket in two games Alex Falao Two wickets in two games Kudzai Sauramba 33 runs in two games Kevin Kasuza 46 runs in two games Cephus Zhuwao 46 runs in two games

WCC vs HKC match expert tips 10th match

Johnathan Campbell was outstanding with both bat and ball in both of HKC's games. He has scored 27 runs and picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in two games, making him an excellent fantasy pick in this game. He was unplayable in the previous game and can be counted on to take a couple of wickets today.

WCC vs HKC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10th, Head to Head League

WCC vs HKC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Kevin Kasuza

Batters: Ahsan Ali, Johnathan Campbell, Definite Mawadzi

All-Rounders: Donald Tiripano, Tinashe Muchawaya, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Faraz Akram, Alex Falao, Frank Mwazviita, John Masara

WCC vs HKC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10th, Grand League

WCC vs HKC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Kudzai Sauramba

Batters: Cephas Zhuwao, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Chitumba

All-Rounders: Donald Tiripano, Tarisai Musakanda, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Faraz Akram, Alex Falao, Frank Mwazviita, John Masara

