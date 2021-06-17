WCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Darwin T20 Match - June 17th, 2021

The Waratah Cricket Club will take on Palmerston Cricket Club in the sixth match of the Darwin T20 on Thursday

The Waratah Cricket Club started their Darwin T20 campaign with a 21-run win over Southern Districts CC before losing to Palmerston Cricket Club by two wickets. With one win from two games, they are currently third in the standings.

Palmerston Cricket Club, on the other hand, have played three Darwin T20 matches, winning twice and losing once. The table-toppers will head into the game high on confidence after beating Waratah Cricket Club earlier in the week.

Squads to choose from:

Waratah Cricket Club

Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Riley Vernon, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (wk), Isaac Conway (wk), Himesh Silva Sandaradura, Ryan Wilson, Isaiah Jassal

Palmerston Cricket Club

Alex Bleakley, Charlie Bignell, Connor Blaxall-Hill, Daniel McKell, Harshtik Bimbral, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker, Liam Sparke, Shane Buttfield, Corey McDean (wk), Chris Campbell, Hamish Martin, Harry Zimmermann, Oscar Oborn

Predicted Playing XIs

Waratah Cricket Club

Dylan Hunter (c), Isaac Conway, Austin Umpherston, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Yash Pednekar, Udara Weerasinghe, Matthew Sipala, Cooper Zobel (wk), Wilson Ryan, Madura Weerasinghe, Isaiah Jassal

Palmerston Cricket Club

Connor Blaxall-Hill, Harry Zimmermann, Hamish Martin (c), Liam Sparke, Corey McDean (wk), Kieran Abrams, Harshtik Bimbral, Cameron Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Daniel McKell, Jayden Chatto

Match Details

Match: Waratah Cricket Club vs Palmerston Cricket Club

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Date and Time: 17th June, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marrara Cricket Ground is balanced and has something for both batsmen and bowlers. While pacers will get the ball to swing around early on, batsmen will need to spend time at the crease before switching gears.

Darwin T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WCC vs PCC)

WCC vs PCC Dream11 Tips - Darwin T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Conway, H Zimmerman, A Chandrasinghe, L Sparke, M Sipala, H Martin, C Blaxall-Hill, D Hunter, D McKell, M Weerasinghe, I Jassal

Captain: H Zimmerman. Vice-captain: M Sipala

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Conway, H Zimmerman, A Chandrasinghe, L Sparke, M Sipala, H Martin, A Umpherston, D Hunter, D McKell, M Weerasinghe, I Jassal

Captain: H Martin. Vice-captain: I Conway

Edited by Samya Majumdar