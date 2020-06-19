WCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin ODD League Match - June 20th, 2020

Palmerston CC take on Waratah CC in the final of the Darwin ODD League 2020

Darwin ODD League Dream11 Fantasy

In the second Darwin ODD League match of the day, T20 champions Waratah Cricket Club are set to take on Palmerston CC at the Garden's Oval.

Waratah CC were by far the best of the lot in the T20 format with their openers, James Seymour and captain, Isaac Conway leading from the front. They will head into this game as the clear favourites, although Palmerston CC cannot be taken lightly at any cost. With familiar conditions playing to their strengths, PCC will hope to come up with a better performance as they eye a major upset at the expense of Waratah on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Palmerston CC

R Vandermeulen, H Bimbral, D McArthur, T McGann, A Bleakley, K Toner, H Martin, C Hyde, L Nitschke, J Baker and S Singh

Waratah CC

I Conway, W Weerasinghe, P Sandanayake, R Vernon, F Kesteni, U Weerasinghe, J Seymour, C Campbell, D Ennis, T Glover, M Tahir, H Silva, I Gange, S Wijegunrathna, S Madushan

Predicted Playing XIs

Palmerston CC

Robert Vandermeulen, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Todd McCann, Alex Bleakley, Cam Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker and Sunny Singh

Waratah CC

James Seymour, Isaac Conway, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Friday Kesteni, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Ishara Gange, Riley Vernon, Himesh Silva, Samindra Madushan

Match Details

Match: Waratah CC v Palmerston CC

Date: June 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Garden's Oval, Benalla

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides, although the threat of rain looms large over this game. If plays does happen on Saturday, the pacers could be in for a treat with extra swing on offer. Bowling first and making good use of the conditions would be the desired option for both teams.

Darwin ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WCC vs PCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Conway, J Seymour, S Wijegunarathna, M Weerasinghe, S Madushan, H Sanadaradura, T McCann, H Bimbral, H Martin, C Hyde and S Singh

Captain - J Seymour, Vice-Captain - H Martin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Conway, J Seymour, S Wijegunarathna, M Weerasinghe, M Tahir, H Sanadaradura, D McArthur, H Bimbral, H Martin, C Hyde and L Nitschke

Captain - S Wijegunrathna, Vice-Captain - J Seymour