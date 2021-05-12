WCC vs SD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin T20 Match - May 13th, 2021

Match 1 of the Darwin and District Cricket T20 League will see Waratah Cricket Club lock horns with Southern Districts CC at the Marrara Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Waratah Cricket Club won the previous edition of the league by defeating Southern Districts CC in the grand finale by three wickets at the Marrara Cricket Ground. They will aim to continue their winning momentum when they take on the same opponent in the 2021 edition season opener

Southern Districts CC will look to avenge their loss when they take on defending champions Waratah. They finished atop the points table, having won three out of three but lost the final which saw them take home the silver medal.

Squads to choose from

Waratah Cricket Club

Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Riley Vernon, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (WK), Isaac Conway (WK), Himesh Silva Sandaradura, Ryan Wilson, Isaiah Jassal

Southern Districts CC

Christopher Mcevoy, Dwain K Richards, Jackson Isakka, Kieeran Voekl, Lachlan Griffiths, Lochie Hardy, Ryan Harvey, Shobit Singh, Lachlan Markey (WK), Timothy Kennion, Brodie J Symons, Dylan Mullen, Kai D Snape, Matt Hammond (C), Daniel Mylius (WK), Blayke J Pepper, Dean Fry, Nathan Hangan, Todd Pemble

Probable Playing XIs

Waratah Cricket Club

Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Isaac Conway(c), Dylan Hunter, Yash Pednekar, Ryan Wilson, Himesh Silva Sandaradura, Austin Umpherston, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel(wk)

Southern Districts CC

Matt Hammond(c), Kai D Snape, Nathan Hangan, Lochie Hardy, Dean Fry, Jackson Isakka, Brodie J Symons, Shobit Singh, Kierran Voelkl, Daniel Mylius(wk), Christopher Mcevoy

Match Details

Match: Waratah Cricket Club vs Southern Districts CC, Match 1

Date and Time (IST): 13th May, 1:30 PM

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

Marrara Cricket Ground’s 22-yard track has always been on the slower side, making it tough for batsmen to score runs easily.

Pacers will get lateral movement early on with spinners coming into the picture as the match progresses.

Darwin T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WCC vs SD)

WCC vs SD Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Daniel Mylius, Isaac Conway, Kierran Voelkl, Lochie Hardy, Austin Umpherston, Brodie J Symons, Udara Weerasinghe, Himesh Silva Sandaradura, Madura Weerasinghe, Matt Hammond, Ryan Wilson

Captain: Austin Umpherston Vice-captain: Brodie J Symons

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cooper Zobel, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Isaac Conway, Lochie Hardy, Austin Umpherston, Dean Fry, Jackson Isakka, Madura Weerasinghe, Matt Hammond, Ryan Wilson, Nathan Hangan

Captain: Isaac Conway Vice-captain: Dean Fry