WCC vs TPC-I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10, Match 6

Westside Cricket Club (WCC) will lock horns with the Takashinga Patriots I (TPC-I) in the sixth match of the Zimbabwe T10 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, September 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WCC vs TPC-I Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Westside Cricket Club will be keen to start their campaign on a winning note. The Takashinga Patriots I, on the other hand, lost their opening match against the Harare King Cricket Club by five wickets.

WCC vs TPC-I Match Details Zimbabwe T10

The sixth match of the Zimbabwe T10 will be played on September 9 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is set to take place at 06:10 pm IST.

WCC vs TPC-I, Zimbabwe T10, Match 6

Date and Time: 9th September, 2022, 06:10 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

WCC vs TPC-I Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club generally supports the batters. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three games played at the venue being 106 runs.

Last 3 Matches (Zimbabwe T10)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 106

Average second-innings score: 74

WCC vs TPC-I Form Guide (Zimbabwe T10)

Westside Cricket Club: NA

Takashinga Patriots I: L

WCC vs TPC-I probable playing 11s for today’s match

WCC injury/team news

No major injury updates.

WCC Probable Playing 11

Kevin Kasuza, Hendricks Macheke, John Masara, Tinashe Chiorah, Definite Mawadzi, Donald Tripano, Clive Chitumba, Kudzai Sauramba, Tendai Chatara, Victor Nyauchi, Vincent Masekesa.

TPC-I injury/team news

No major injury updates.

TPC-I Probable Playing 11

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (C), Innocent Kaia, Joylord Gumbie (WK), Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Alvin Chiradza, Shingi Masakadza, Baxon Gopito, Tapiwa Mufudza, Cuthbert Musoko, Tanaka Chivanga, Keith Jaure.

WCC vs TPC-I Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kevin Kasuza (3 matches, 97 runs, Strike Rate: 71.32)

Kevin looked in decent form with the bat in the three matches he played in the National Premier League, scoring 97 runs at a strike rate of 71.32. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Tinashe Chiorah (8 matches, 257 runs, Strike Rate: 85.38)

Chiorah has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Westside Cricket Club in recent years. He scored 257 runs at a strike rate of 85.38 in the National Premier League 2022.

Top All-rounder pick

Shingi Masakadza (1 match, 37 runs, Strike Rate: 154.16)

Shingi Masakadza batted pretty well in the last match against the Harare King Cricket Club, smashing 37 runs at a strike rate in excess of 154. He could also score some quick-fire runs for his team in the upcoming match.

Top Bowler pick

Tapiwa Mufudza (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.50)

Tapiwa Mufudza was the leading wicket-taker for his side in the last match with two wickets at an economy rate of 5.50. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

WCC vs TPC-I match captain and vice-captain choices

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe

Kamunhukamwe could be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities. He managed to pick up one valuable wicket in the last match, while also scoring three runs.

Donald Tiripano

Tiripano has scored 332 runs and picked up 54 wickets in 61 T20 matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for WCC vs TPC-I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Shingi Masakadza 37 runs in 1 match Clive Chitumba 285 runs and 3 wickets in 8 matches Tinashe Kamunhukamwe 3 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match Kevin Kasuza 97 runs in 3 matches Tapiwa Mufudza 2 wickets in 1 match

WCC vs TPC-I match expert tips

Clive could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your WCC vs TPC-I fantasy team as he looked in great touch with the bat in the National Premier League 2022. He was the leading run-scorer for Westside Cricket Club with 285 runs in eight matches.

WCC vs TPC-I Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

WCC vs TPC-I Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kevin Kasuza

Batters: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tinashe Chiorah

All-rounders: Shingi Masakadza, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (vc), Donald Tripano (c), Clive Chitumba

Bowlers: Tendai Chatara, Tapiwa Mufudza, Victor Nyauchi

WCC vs TPC-I Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

WCC vs TPC-I Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Joylord Gumbie

Batters: Innocent Kaia, Tinashe Chiorah, Definite Mawadzi

All-rounders: Shingi Masakadza, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (c), Donald Tripano (vc), Clive Chitumba

Bowlers: Tendai Chatara, Tapiwa Mufudza, Victor Nyauchi

Edited by Samya Majumdar