WCC-W vs CHA-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Rwanda Women T10 Match – July 15, 2023

White Clouds CC Women (WCC-W) and Charity CC Women (WCC-W) are set to lock horns in Match 3 of the Rwanda Women’s T20 T10 League 2023 on Saturday, July 15. The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda will host the contest.

Both teams have some quality players in their ranks and an exciting match seems to be on the cards.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your WCC-W vs CHA-W Dream11 teams.

#3 Cathia Uwamahoro (CHA-W) – 7.5 credits

Cathia Uwamahoro in action (Image Courtesy: KT Press)

Cathia Uwamahoro is a handy cricketer and fantasy users should include her in their teams for the WCC-W vs CHA-W. In 35 matches, the right-handed batter has racked up 362 runs at a strike rate of 89.16. She also has a top score of 44 not out to show for her efforts.

#2 Margueritte Vumiliya (WCC-W) – 9.0 credits

Margueritte Vumiliya is an experienced campaigner and fantasy users should pick her for the WCC-W vs CHA-W match. Vumiliya has scalped 52 wickets at an economy rate of 4.01 with three four-wicket hauls in T20Is. In 35 innings, she has notched 142 runs.

#1 Marie Bimenyimana (CHA-W) - 9 credits

Marie Bimenyimana is an experienced campaigner and should be picked by fantasy teams for the WCC-W vs CHA-W. In 57 T20I matches, she has scored 582 runs at a strike rate of 72.29 with a top score of 114*. She also has 21 wickets to her name at an economy rate of 4.19 with best bowling figures of 3/8.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points today? Marie Bimenyimana Margueritte Vumillya 0 votes