WCC-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Rwanda Women's T10 League, Match 14

The 14th match of the Rwanda Women's T10 League will see White Clouds CC Women (WCC-W) squaring off against Charity CC Women (CHA-W) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium A in Kigali City on Sunday, July 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WCC-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Charity CC Women have won one of their last four matches. White Clouds CC Women, on the other hand, have faced defeat in all five appearances.

White Clouds CC Women will give it their all to win the match, but Charity CC Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WCC-W vs CHA-W Match Details

The 14th match of the Rwanda Women's T10 League will be played on July 30 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium A in Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WCC-W vs CHA-W, Match 14

Date and Time: 30th July 2023, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium A, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second. The last match played on this pitch was between Gahanga Queens Women and Sorwathe CC Women, where a total of 142 were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

WCC-W vs CHA-W Form Guide

WCC-W - Won 0 of their last 5 matches

CHA-W - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

WCC-W vs CHA-W Probable Playing XI

WCC-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Margueritte Vumiliya ©, Sabrina Uwase, Leodia Teta, Umuziranenge Fabiolla, Nakuzwe Doriane, Ingabire Georgette, Angeline Uwimpaye, Benitha Murekatete, Pascaline Ishimwe, Gisubizogasana Flugencine, Kevine Gisubizo (wk)

CHA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Cathia Uwamahoro ©, Diane Dusabemungu, Angelique Uwamahoro, Pacifique Nyirandorimana, Celine Umutoniwase, Neema Micheline, Ornella Gasirabo (wk), Ange Uwingabire, Liliane Mucyo, Phedina Dusenayo, Sandrine Izabayo

WCC-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Murekatete

B Murekatete is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. K Gisubizo is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Umutoniwase

C Uwamahoro and U Fabiolla are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Micheline played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Vumiliya

M Vumiliya and M Bimenyimana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Gasana is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

L Teta

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Nyirandorimana and L Teta. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Umutoniwase is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WCC-W vs CHA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

L Teta

L Teta will bat in the lower-middle order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has earned 185 points in the last four matches.

M Bimenyimana

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Bimenyimana as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She took 1 wicket in the match against Sorwathe CC Women.

5 Must-Picks for WCC-W vs CHA-W, Match 14

M Bimenyimana

M Vumiliya

L Teta

P Nyirandorimana

G Ingabire

White Clouds CC Women vs Charity CC Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

White Clouds CC Women vs Charity CC Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Murekatete

Batters: C Uwamahoro, U Fabiolla, N Doraina

All-rounders: M Bimenyimana, G Ingabire, G Gasana, M Vumiliya (c)

Bowlers: P Nyirandorimana, C Umutoniwase, L Teta (vc)

White Clouds CC Women vs Charity CC Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Murekatete

Batters: C Uwamahoro, N Doraina

All-rounders: M Bimenyimana (vc), G Ingabire, M Vumiliya, D Ishimwe

Bowlers: P Nyirandorimana, C Umutoniwase, L Teta (c), S Marry