WCC-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Rwanda Women's T10 League, Match 3

White Clouds CC Women (WCC-W) will take on Charity CC Women (CHA-W) in the second match of the Rwanda Women's T10 League at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on Saturday, March 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WCC-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

This will be the third match of the tournament. While Clouds and Charity CC will be playing their first match of the tournament and will be looking to get off to a wining start.

WCC-W vs CHA-W Match Details, Rwanda Women's T10 League

The third match of the Rwanda Women's T10 League will be played on March 4 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda. The match is set to take place at 5.15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WCC-w vs CHA-W, European Cricket League T10, Match 3

Date and Time: March 4, 2022, 5.15 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

WCC-W vs CHA-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium will be good for bowling. Batters will find it hard to score runs and the bowlers will have a good time on the strip.

WCC-W vs CHA-W probable playing XIs for today’s match

WCC-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WCC-W Probable Playing XI

G Uwase, K Gisubizo, C Uwimana, D Umutoniwase, L Niyonsaba, A Uwimbabazi, E Ndayisaba, M Vumiliya, O Dusabimana, S Marry Uwase, and E Uwimana.

CHA-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CHA-W Probable Playing XI

K Awino, B Murekatete, C Uwamahoro, S Iragena, Nadia Umugwaneza, A Uwamahoro, Marie Bimenyimana, N Micheline, P Nyirandorimana, C Umutoniwase, and A Uwingabire.

WCC-W vs CHA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Awino

K Awino could be a very positive opening batter. She can be a very good behind the stumps and that makes her the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

C Uwimana

C Uwimana is a batter with a positive attitude in the top-order. She can use the long-handle from the very beginning and that makes her the best bet from the batters category for the match.

All-rounder

Marie Bimenyimana

Marie Bimenyimana is an effective all-rounder. She could be a match winner with both the bat and the ball and that makes her the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

O Dusabimana

O Duabimana is a lethal bowler with the new cherry and that makes her the best bowler pick for the match.

WCC-W vs CHA-W Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

A Uwimbabazi

A Uwimbabazi is an effective player with both of her trades. She can be a match winner with either the bat or the ball and that makes her the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Marie Bimenyimana

Marie Bimenyimana could impact a match with either of the trades. She can pick up valuable points in both innings of the match and that makes her a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for WCC-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

M Bimenyimana

A Uwimbabazi

O Dusibamana

C Uwimana

K Awino

WCC-W vs CHA-W match expert tips

The pitch will be good for bowling. Pure bowlers and all-rounders who can impact the match with the ball will be the best picks for the match.

WCC-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: K Awino

Batters: A Uwamahoro, N Umugwaneza, C Uwimama

All-rounders: Marie Bimenyimana, A Uwimbabazi, N Micheline, E Ndayisaba

Bowlers: O Dusabimana, P Nyirandorimana, S Marry Uwase

WCC-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: K Awino

Batters: A Uwamahoro, N Umugwaneza, C Uwimama

All-rounders: Marie Bimenyimana, A Uwimbabazi, N Micheline, E Ndayisaba

Bowlers: O Dusabimana, P Nyirandorimana, S Marry Uwase

