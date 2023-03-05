WCC-W vs SCC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Rwanda Women's T10 League, Match 4

White Clouds CC Women (WCC-W) will take on Sorwathe CC Women (SCC-W) in Match 4 at the Rwanda Women's T10 League on Sunday at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the WCC-W vs SCC-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

White Clouds CC Women have lost both of their matches of the tournament. Sorwathe CC Women, on the other hand, secured a victory against Gahanga Queens Women by 4 wickets in their last outing.

White Clouds CC Women will try their best to win the match, but Sorwathe CC Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

WCC-W vs SCC-W Match Details

Match 4 of the Rwanda Women's T10 League will be played on March 5 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WCC-W vs SCC-W, Rwanda Women's T10 League, Match 4

Date and Time: 5th March 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City has a bowling pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both pacers and spinners. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect early swing in the match. The last match played on this pitch was between White Clouds CC Women and Charity CC Women, where a total of 91 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

WCC-W vs SCC-W Form Guide

WCC-W - L L

SCC-W - W

WCC-W vs SCC-W Probable Playing XI

WCC-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Gisa Uwase (wk), Kevine Gisubizo, Leodia Teta, Diane Umutoniwase, Liliane Niyonsaba, Margueritte Vumiliya, Antoinette Uwimbabazi, Esther Ndayisaba, Olive Dusabimana, Egidia Uwimana, Sabrina Marry Uwase

SCC-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Nyisabiteka Berena (wk), Isimbi Henriette, Ishimwe Gihozo Divine, Muragije Maria Cesalia, Akingeneye Delphine, Alice Ikuzwe, Mukandayisenga Jeannette, Usabyimana Sylivia, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Irera Rosine, Uwiragiye Claudine

WCC-W vs SCC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

G Uwase

G Uwase, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. N Berena is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Uwimbabazi

I Henriette and A Uwinbabazi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Jeannette is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

N Vumiliya

A Ikuzwe and N Vumiliya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. L Teta is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Marry

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Maria and S Marry. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. E Uwimana is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WCC-W vs SCC-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Marry

S Marry is one of the best players in the White Cloud CC Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has smashed 1 run and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

M Maria

M Maria is one of the best picks in Sorwathe CC Women's squad as she will bowl in the death overs and bat in the top order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She smashed 4 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for WCC-W vs SCC-W, Match 4

M Maria

S Marry

A Ikuzwe

M Vumiliya

E Uwimana

White Clouds CC Women vs Sorwathe CC Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least 4 death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

White Clouds CC Women vs Sorwathe CC Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Berena

Batters: A Uwinbabazi, I Henriette

All-rounders: M Vumiliya, A Ikuzwe, L Teta

Bowlers: S Marry, M Maria, E Uwimana, A Delphine, O Dusabimana

White Clouds CC Women vs Sorwathe CC Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Berena

Batters: A Uwinbabazi

All-rounders: M Vumiliya, A Ikuzwe, L Teta, U Sylivia, E Ndayisaba

Bowlers: S Marry, M Maria, E Uwimana, A Delphine

Poll : 0 votes