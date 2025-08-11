WDL vs NDS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Delhi Premier League 2025, Match 19

The 19th match of the Delhi Premier League 2025 will see West Delhi Lions (WDL) square off against New Delhi Strikers (NDS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, August 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WDL vs NDS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

West Delhi Lions have won two of their last four matches, but lost their last game to East Delhi Riders by 2 runs. New Delhi Strikers, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Purani Dilli 6 by 27 runs.

These two teams have faced off twice before. Both teams have so far played one match each in the competition.

WDL vs NDS Match Details

The 19th match of the Delhi Premier League 2025 will be played on August 11 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to start at 7pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WDL vs NDS, 19th Match

Date and Time: August 11, 2025, 7pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to get the ball to the boundary. Fans can expect a high-scoring match. The last match played here was between East Delhi Riders and West Delhi Lions, where a total of 314 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

WDL vs NDS Form Guide

WDL - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

NDS - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

WDL vs NDS Probable Playing XI

WDL Playing XI

No injury updates

Krish Yadav, Ankit Kumar-II, Nitish Rana (c), Ayush Doseja, Mayank Gusain, Tishant Dabla, Hrithik Shokeen, Manan Bhardwaj, Anirudh Chowdhary, Bhagwan Singh, Ishant Sharma.

NDS Playing XI

No injury updates

Sarthak Ranjan, Arnav Bugga, Yajas Sharma, Vaibhav Kandpal, Yash Bhatia, Arjun Rapria, Pranav Rajvanshi, Vikas Dixit, Harshit Rana (c), Siddhant Bansal, Kuldip Yadav.

WDL vs NDS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Yadav

K Yadav is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every domestic game. He has smashed 185 runs in the last four matches. P Rajvanshi is another good wicket-keeper option for today's encounter.

Batters

S Ranjan

S Ranjan and A Doseja are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Ranjan is in exceptional form and is smashing runs consistently in domestic leagues. He has smashed 210 runs in the last three matches. A Kumar is another good pick.

All-rounders

N Rana

V Dixit and N Rana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. N Rana is expected to bat in the middle order and also bowl some overs. He has smashed 70 runs and taken three wickets in his last four matches. D Gulia is another good all-rounder pick.

Bowlers

H Rana

The top bowling picks for today's Dream11 team are K Yadav and H Rana. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. H Rana is in great form and has taken four wickets and smashed 16 runs in his last three matches. H Shokeen is another good pick.

WDL vs NDS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Doseja

A Doseja is one of the most crucial picks from West Delhi Lions, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 215 runs in the last four matches.

S Ranjan

S Ranjan is one of the best picks from the New Delhi Strikers squad. He is in top-notch form. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 210 runs in the last three matches..

5 Must-Picks for WDL vs NDS, 19th Match

S Ranjan

A Doseja

K Yadav

H Rana

N Rana

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Yadav

Batters: S Ranjan, A Bugga, A Doseja, A Kumar

All-rounders: N Rana, V Dixit

Bowlers: K Yadav, H Rana, A Chaudhary, H Shokeen

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Yadav

Batters: S Ranjan, A Bugga, A Doseja, A Kumar

All-rounders: N Rana, V Dixit, D Gulia

Bowlers: K Yadav, H Rana, M Bhardwaj

