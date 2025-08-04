WDL vs SDS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Delhi Premier League 2025, Match 7

The 7th match of the Delhi Premier League 2025 will see West Delhi Lions (WDL) take on South Delhi Superstarz (SDS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, August 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WDL vs SDS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

West Delhi Lions won their first match against East Delhi Riders by seven wickets. South Delhi Superstarz, on the other hand, lost their last game of the tournament to East Delhi Riders by five wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 2 head-to-head matches. Both teams have won one match each.

WDL vs SDS Match Details

The 7th match of the Delhi Premier League 2025 will be played on August 5 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WDL vs SDS, 7th Match

Date and Time: 5th August 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is a batting paradise where batters find it very easy to get the ball to boundaries. Fans can expect a good scoring match with the Pacers taking more wickets than the spinners. The last game played here was between Central Delhi Knights and New Delhi Tigers, where a total of 249 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

WDL vs SDS Form Guide

WDL - W

SDS - L

WDL vs SDS Probable Playing XI

WDL Playing XI

No injury updates

Ankit Kumar, Krish Yadav (wk), Ayush Doseja, Nitish Rana (c), Hrithik Shokeen, Mayank Gusain, Tishant Dabla, Manan Bhardwaj, Bhangwan Singh, Anirudh Chowdhary, Shubham Dubey

SDS Playing XI

No injury updates

Sarthak Ray, Kunwar Bidhuri, Ayush Badoni (c), Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Anmol Sharma, Sumit Mathur, Vision Panchal, Manish Sehrawat, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Abhishek Khandelwal, Himanshu Chauhan

WDL vs SDS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Yadav

K Yadav is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every domestic game. He scored 62 runs in the last match. T Dahiya is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting game.

Batters

A Doseja

S Ray and A Doseja are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. A Doseja is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He struck 84 runs in just 48 balls in the last match. A Kumar is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

N Rana

N Rana and A Khandelwal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. N Rana will bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. He smashed 39 runs and took one wicket in the last game. A Badoni is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

H Shokeen

The top bowlers to pick for today's Dream11 team are D Rathi and H Shokeen. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. H Shokeen is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. D Rawat is another good bowler for today's match.

WDL vs SDS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Badoni

A Badoni is one of the most crucial picks from South Delhi Superstarz as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He smashed 25 runs in the last match against East Delhi Riders.

N Rana

N Rana is one of the best picks from the West Delhi Lions squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs and bat in the top order in today's match. He smashed 39 runs and took one wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for WDL vs SDS, 7th Match

A Khandelwal

N Rana

A Badoni

A Doseja

H Shokeen

West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Yadav, T Dahiya

Batters: A Kumar, A Doseja, S Ray

All-rounders: N Rana, A Badoni, V Panchal, A Khandelwal

Bowlers: H Shokeen, D Rathi

West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Yadav, T Dahiya

Batters: A Doseja, S Ray

All-rounders: N Rana, A Badoni, V Panchal, A Khandelwal, M Gusain

Bowlers: H Shokeen, D Rawat

