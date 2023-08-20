WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Hundred 2023, Match 28

The Welsh Fire (WEF) will take on London Spirit (LNS) in the 28th match of The Hundred 2023 at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday, August 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WEF vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 28.

Welsh Fire had a challenging season, winning only three of their six games. They are seventh in the league and will be hoping for Glenn Phillips, David Willey, Jonny Bairstow, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf to step up to help them win from here.

Meanwhile, the London Spirit have won two of their six games, with two games ending in a draw, and are looking balanced thanks to outstanding performances from Daniel Lawrence, Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, and Ravi Bopara. They have moved to fifth in the points rankings.

WEF vs LNS Match Details, Match 28

The Match 28 of The Hundred 2023 will be played on August 20 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The match is set to take place at 10.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WEF vs LNS, The Hundred 2023, Match 28

Date and Time: August 20, 2023, 10.30 pm IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

WEF vs LNS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has favored the batters in recent matches. While teams have racked up big totals, there have been a few instances of sides chasing those stiff targets down as well. The pacers may not get too much help from this wicket, but the spinners should come into play and might enjoy bowling here.

WEF vs LNS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Welsh Fire: L-L-W-D-L

London Spirit: W-L-W-L-NR-L

WEF vs LNS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Welsh Fire Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Welsh Fire Probable Playing 11

Stephen Eskinazi, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Clarke (wk), Luke Wells, Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, David Willey, Roelof van der Merwe, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Jake Ball

London Spirit Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

London Spirit Probable Playing 11

Zak Crawley, Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Lawrence (c), Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Ravi Bopara, Matthew Critchley, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall

WEF vs LNS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joe Clarke (139 runs in 6 matches; Average: 27.80)

Joe Clarke has looked impressive with the bat, scoring 139 runs in six games. He has also proven his worth behind the stumps, making him a fine pick for this game.

Top Batter Pick

Daniel Lawrence (145 runs in 6 matches; Average: 36.25)

Daniel Lawrence has been decent with the bat, scoring 145 runs at an impressive average of 36.25 in six games. He could prove to be an asset in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

David Willey (78 runs & 5 wickets in 6 matches, Average: 26.00)

David Willey is an experienced all-rounder, and his performances have been consistent. He has scalped five wickets in six games and has scored 78 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 113.04. He is a multiplier pick for this outing.

Top Bowler Pick

Shaheen Afridi (Six wickets in 6 matches, Average: 21.00)

Shaheen Afridi has enjoyed success with the ball, taking six wickets in as many games at an average of 21.00 and an economy rate of 6.30. That makes him a valuable pick in your fantasy team.

WEF vs LNS match captain and vice-captain choices

Ravi Bopara

Ravi Bopara has looked brilliant with the ball in hand, picking up six wickets in as many games. He has scored 36 runs and taken six wickets at an economy rate of 6.15 in five games. The veteran has had a terrific campaign and is currently in excellent form, so he should be an appealing captaincy choice.

Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell is a star all-rounder who adds depth and balance to his side. With the conditions favoring him, he can be an excellent pick in your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks for WEF vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Nathan Ellis

Luke Wells

Tom Abell

Glenn Phillips

Daniel Worrall

WEF vs LNS match expert tips

Adam Rossington is one of the finest batters in the game. He has scored 154 runs at an average of 38.50 in six games with two half-centuries. That makes him a valuable pick for your WEF vs LNS Dream11 fantasy team.

WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Head-to-Head League

WEF vs LNS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Adam Rossington, Mathew Wade, Johnny Bairstow

Batters: Stephen Eskinazi, Ravi Bopara, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Liam Dawson, David Willey, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Roelof van der Merwe

WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Grand League

WEF vs LNS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Mathew Wade, Joe Clarke

Batters: Stephen Eskinazi, Ravi Bopara, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Luke Wells, David Willey, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Nathan Eliss, Haris Rauf