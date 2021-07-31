WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 12

Match 12 of the Hundred Men's 2021 has Manchester Originals taking on Welsh Fire at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday.

Manchester Originals will look to get a win under their belt as they begin life without their regular captain Jos Buttler. They will come across a rampant Welsh Fire side who are yet to taste defeat in The Hundred. With some of the best players in the competition taking centrestage, an entertaining game is on the cards today.

WEF vs MNR Probable Playing 11 Today

MNR XI

Phil Salt, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite, Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Steven Finn (c) and Matt Parkinson

WEF XI

Tom Banton, David Lloyd, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Ian Cockbain, Matthew Critchley, Joshua Cobb, Qais Ahmad, Jake Ball and David Payne

Match Details

WEF vs MNR, The Hundred Men's, Match 12

Date and Time: 31st July 2021, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch at the Sophia Gardens is a good one to bat on with little help on offer for the pacers. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams ideally looking to chase upon winning the toss. 130 should be par at the venue with the weather not expected to play spoilsport on Saturday.

Today's WEF vs MNR Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Phil Salt: In the absence of Jos Buttler, the onus will be on Phil Salt to provide a blazing start at the top of the order. Watch out for his explosive batting on a pitch that favors the batsmen in the early stages.

Batsmen

Colin Munro: Although Colin Munro hasn't fired with the bat, part of it can be attributed to him batting down the order. With Buttler leaving for national duty, Munro could find himself opening the batting and potentially returning back to runscoring form.

Glenn Phillips: Like his Kiwi colleague, Glenn Phillips is also due for a big knock and could benefit with his captain Jonny Bairstow leaving for national duty. With Phillips also capable of burgling a few deliveries, he is definitely one to keep an eye on in this game.

All-rounders

James Neesham: Sticking with New Zealand stars, James Neesham has provided the balance for Welsh Fire with key wickets and explosive batting in the backend of the innings. Expect Neesham to have a significant impact yet again for the Welsh Fire.

Carlos Brathwaite: Burly all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has been a consistent performer, both in the T20 Blast and The Hundred so far. Given his all-round ability, he should be a good addition to your WEF vs MNR Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Matt Parkinson: Young Matt Parkinson, who has been a revelation this summer, has been in brilliant form for quite a few years now. With spin likely to play a big role in the middle phase, bank on Parkinson to get you a wicket or two with his leg-spin.

Qais Ahmad: Another leggie who has impressed in The Hundred is Qais Ahmad, who has four wickets in two games so far. With a bag of tricks up his sleeve and an eye for a boundary with the bat, Ahmad is the perfect impact addition to your WEF vs MNR Dream11 team today.

Top 5 best players to pick in WEF vs MNR Dream11 prediction team

Matt Parkinson (MNR) - 159 points

James Neesham (WEF) - 144 points

Fred Klaassen (MNR) - 140 points

Ben Duckett (WEF) - 132 points

Qais Ahmad (WEF) - 126 points

Important stats for WEF vs MNR Dream11 prediction team

Tom Banton: 38 runs in two The Hundred matches; SR: 126.66

Matt Parkinson: Five wickets in two The Hundred matches; Bowl Average: 7.20

Colin Munro: 1724 runs in 65 T20I matches, SR - 156.44

James Neesham: 30 runs and three wickets in two The Hundred matches, Bat SR: 250.00

Qais Ahmad: Four wickets in two The Hundred matches, Economy: 7.05

WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

WEF vs MNR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Phil Salt, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Joe Clarke, James Neesham, Carlos Brathwaite, Matt Parkinson, Qais Ahmad, Steven Finn and Jake Ball

Captain: Tom Banton. Vice-captain: Colin Munro

WEF vs MNR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Phil Salt, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Joe Clarke, James Neesham, Carlos Brathwaite, Matt Parkinson, David Payne, Fred Klaassen and Jake Ball

Captain: Colin Munro. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips

