WEF vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Men's Hundred 2022, Match 26

The 26th match of The Men's Hundred 2022 will see Welsh Fire (WEF) take on Northern Superchargers (NOS) at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday, August 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WEF vs NOS Dream11 prediction.

Welsh Fire are already out of the competition with no wins in six matches. While their bowlers have shown glimpses of their ability, Welsh Fire's batting unit has just not shown up. The Northern Superchargers, meanwhile, are desperate for a win with their campaign on the line. With the likes of Adam Lyth and Adil Rashid in good form, they will start as the favorites. With both teams eager for a win, a cracking game beckons in Cardiff.

WEF vs NOS Match Details

The 26th match of the Men's Hundred between Welsh Fire and Northern Superchargers will be played on August 26 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WEF vs NOS, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 26

Date and Time: 26th August 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Live Streaming: Fancode

WEF vs NOS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens is a touch on the slower side with the average first-innings score at the venue being just 139, dropping to 127 in the second innings. The pacers have enjoyed the conditions in Cardiff, with the previous game seeing pace account for seven out of eight wickets. Teams have preferred batting first upon winning the toss, a trend which should continue in this game as well.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 1

1st-innings score: 139

2nd-innings score: 127

WEF vs NOS Form Guide

Welsh Fire: LLLLLL

Northern Superchargers: WLLLWL

WEF vs NOS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Northern Superchargers injury/team news

Dwayne Bravo is not available for the Superchargers, who are expected to bring in Wayne Parnell.

Northern Superchargers probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, David Willey, Harry Brook/Michael Pepper, Adam Hose, John Simpson (wk), Wayne Parnell, Roelof van der Merwe, David Wiese, Adil Rashid and Craig Miles.

Welsh Fire injury/team news

Joe Clarke could be replaced by Tom Banton, given the former's poor form at the top of the order.

Welsh Fire probable playing 11

Tom Banton/Joe Clarke (wk), Jacob Bethell, Joshua Cobb (c), Ben Duckett, David Miller, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchely, Ish Sodhi, Jake Ball, Dwaine Pretorius and David Payne.

WEF vs NOS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

John Simpson (4 matches, 31 runs)

John Simpson, who has been capped at international level, has not clicked in The Hundred this season. He has scored just 31 runs in four matches. However, he has a T20 strike rate of 130. With Joe Clarke in poor form, Simpson stands out as the better pick out of the two in this department.

Top Batter Pick

Ben Duckett (6 matches, 131 runs, Average: 21.38)

Ben Duckett has been Welsh Fire's best batter with 131 runs at an average of 21.38. He looked in good touch in the previous game, scoring 34 (19) against a strong London Spirit bowling attack. Given his experience as well, he is a top pick for your WEF vs LNS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

David Willey (4 matches, 63 runs, 4 wickets)

David Willey has scored 63 runs and taken four wickets in four matches in The Hundred. Although he is batting higher up the order, Willey has not been able to tee off as he usually does. With Welsh Fire's top order struggling, Willey's new-ball prowess should come to the fore in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Ish Sodhi (2/19 in the previous match)

Ish Sodhi had a brilliant start to his Hundred campaign, picking up two wickets against the London Spirit. With spinners doing well against the Northern Superchargers in the last few games, Sodhi is a top pick for your WEF vs NOS Dream11 fantasy team.

WEF vs NOS match captain and vice-captain choices

Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett is an experienced campaigner who has gotten off to starts in The Hundred. He has a decent record at the Sophia Gardens, scoring 135 runs at a strike rate of 133.7. With Duckett being a decent player of both pace and spin, he should be a good pick for captaincy in your WEF vs NOS Dream11 fantasy team.

David Willey

David Willey has been in good form throughout the summer, impressing for England. Willey has fond memories of playing in Cardiff with a batting and bowling average of 80.00 and 7.00, respectively. Given that he bats in the top order and bowls with the new ball, he is the perfect choice for the captaincy today.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WEF vs NOS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Fantasy Points Player Stats Adam Lyth 173 232 runs in 6 matches Ben Duckett 171 131 runs in 6 matches Jake Ball 179 7 wickets in 6 matches Adil Rashid 295 6 wickets in 6 matches Ish Sodhi 102 2 wickets in 1 match

WEF vs NOS match expert tips

Welsh Fire's openers have managed a combined total of 151 runs after six matches. New-ball bowlers have feasted on their poor run of form, with the likes of Chris Wood and George Garton picking up a combined seven wickets against them. This should bring swing bowler David Willey into play in the WEF vs NOS match.

WEF vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

WEF vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: John Simpson

Batters: David Miller, Ben Duckett (vc), Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, David Willey (c)

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Ish Sodhi, Jake Ball

WEF vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: John Simpson

Batters: David Miller, Ben Duckett (c), Adam Hose, Faf du Plessis (vc)

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, Joshua Cobb, David Willey

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Ish Sodhi, David Payne

