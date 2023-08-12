WEF vs SOB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Men's match - August 12, 2023

Welsh Fire and Southern Brave will face each other in the 17th match of The Hundred Men’s competition at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Saturday, August 12.

Welsh Fire is making a strong impression this season with two victories from four matches, with one of their encounters getting washed out. Interestingly, their sole defeat came against Southern Brave and they would be eying revenge in this forthcoming encounter.

On the other hand, James Vince's Southern Brave began the tournament on a challenging note with a defeat to Trent Rockets by six runs before bouncing back with a win over Welsh Fire by two runs. In their subsequent game, however, they suffered a 60-run defeat to Northern Superchargers. Their fourth game ended without a result due to rain.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the WEF vs SOB Dream11 game.

#3 Devon Conway (SOB) - 9 Credits

Devon Conway couldn't bring his Indian Premier League form into The Hundred competition as the opening batter struggled to make runs in this edition of the tournament. He could amass only 35 runs from four innings at a mere average of 8.75

Conway needs to turn the tables in order to steer Southern Brave’s tide towards victory. He enters this encounter as a good vice-captaincy choice in the WEF vs SOB Dream11 game.

#2 Shaheen Shah Afridi (WEF) - 9 Credits

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the Pakistani speedster, is the team’s leading wicket-taker with six scalps from four innings. The left-arm pacer is known for his immaculate lines and lengths including swing in the initial overs.

We can expect Afridi to bag multiple wickets in the initial and death overs to keep his side on top, making him a standout captaincy choice in your fantasy team for the WEF vs SOB Dream11 game.

#1 David Willey (WEF) - 8 Credits

Welsh Fire Men v Manchester Originals Men - The Hundred

David Willey is truly shining this season, demonstrating his prowess as a batter and bowler. With the willow, he has accumulated an impressive tally of 62 runs from four innings in the middle and lower middle order.

Furthermore, he has exhibited his bowling skills by scalping three crucial wickets. Willey can be a compelling captaincy pick in your team for the WEF vs SOB Dream11 game.

