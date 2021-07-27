WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 8

Match 8 of the Hundred Men's 2021 has the Welsh Fire taking on the Southern Brave at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Welsh Fire made a stunning start to their Hundred campaign, courtesy of a thrilling five-run win over the Northern Superchargers. On the other hand, the Southern Brave were completely blown away by the Trent Rockets in their first game. While the Fire will look to sustain their unbeaten start, the Southern Brave will bank on their balance and depth in their attempt to register their first win in the Hundred 2021.

WEF vs SOB Probable Playing 11 Today

WEF XI

Jonny Bairstow(c&wk), Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Ian Cockbain, Matt Critchley, Liam Plunkett, Qais Ahmad, Jake Ball and David Payne

SOB XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Devon Conway, James Vince, Colin de Grandhomme, Delray Rawlins, Ross Whiteley, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Danny Briggs, George Garton and Tymal Mills

Match Details

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, The Hundred Men's 2021, Match 8

Date and Time: 27th July 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens is a good one to bat on with little help on offer for the pacers. Although there shouldn't be much swing on offer for the bowlers, the spinners should ideally get some turn off the surface, making for an even contest in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key in the Hundred format, with 140 being a par total. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.

Today's WEF vs SOB Hundred Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Jonny Bairstow: Perhaps one of the most explosive openers in the game, Jonny Bairstow took to the Hundred like a fish to water with a 36-ball 56 in his very first outing for Welsh Fire. With little to no swing on offer for the pacers and given Bairstow's prowess against spin, he is sure to be a popular pick in the WEF vs SOB Hundred Dream11 team.

Batsmen

James Vince: James Vince couldn't fire in his first Hundred outing, but he has been in stellar form in recent weeks for both Hampshire and the England ODI team. Watch out for his explosive batting in the powerplay overs against the likes of Liam Plunkett and Jake Ball.

Devon Conway: One of the breakout stars of 2021, Devon Conway has been sensational in England all throughout the summer. Although he came up short in the previous game, expect the southpaw to deliver a lot of points for your WEF vs SOB Hundred Dream11 team.

All-rounders

James Neesham: Kiwi allrounder James Neesham chipped in with an 11-ball 30 for the Welsh Fire in their previous game. Neesham is certainly one to keep an eye on in this Hundred fixture, given his finishing and bowling prowess.

Bowlers

Jake Ball: Notts pacer Jake Ball used his variations to perfection in his first Hundred game with the Welsh Fire, returning with figures of 1 for 24. With the Sophia Gardens also expected to be on the slower side, Ball is likely to be Bairstow's go-to man in the crunch moments.

Danny Briggs: The Southern Brave's lead spinner, Danny Briggs, is up for a big performance. With spin expected to play a significant role, watch out for Briggs and his clever use of the crease in the middle overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in WEF vs SOB Dream11 prediction team

Qais Ahmad (WEF) - 122 points

Jonny Bairstow (WEF) - 87 points

Ben Duckett (WEF) - 56 points

Ross Whiteley (SOB) - 55 points

Glenn Phillips (WEF) - 46 points

Important stats for WEF vs SOB Dream11 prediction team

Devon Conway: 309 runs in eight T20 Blast 2021 matches; Average - 61.80

Jonny Bairstow: 1143 runs in 51 T20I Innings; SR - 137.05

Glenn Phillips: 500 runs in 12 T20 Blast 2021 matches; SR - 164.11

George Garton: Eight wickets in five T20 Blast 2021 matches, Bowling SR - 12.00

Jake Ball: 18 wickets in nine T20 Blast 2021 matches, Bowling Average - 15.44

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

WEF vs SOB the Hundred Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Devon Conway, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Danny Briggs, Jake Ball and George Garton

Captain: Devon Conway, Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow

WEF vs SOB the Hundred Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Devon Conway, Tom Banton, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Qais Ahmad, Colin de Grandhomme, Jake Ball and George Garton

Captain: Jonny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: James Vince

Edited by Samya Majumdar