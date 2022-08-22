WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Men's Hundred 2022, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Welsh Fire (WEF) take on Southern Brave (SOB) at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Monday, August 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, Dream11 prediction and the pitch report.

Welsh Fire are yet to a win a game in the Hundred this season, unable to click as a unit. Despite boasting a talented batting unit, none of the Welsh Fire batters have managed to cross the 100-run mark in the competition. But with every game being a must-win game for them, Welsh Fire will be keen to improve upon their performance.

As for the Southern Brave, they come into the game on the back of four losses and are all but out of the reckoning for a play-off spot. However, with a strong batting unit in place, the defending champions will fancy returning to winning ways.

All in all, a cracking game of cricket is on the cards, with both teams staring at elimination in the Hundred.

WEF vs SOB Match Details

The 22nd match of the Men's Hundred between Welsh Fire and Southern Brave will be played on August 22 at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WEF vs SOB, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 22

Date and Time: 22nd August 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Live Streaming: Fancode

WEF vs SOB Pitch Report

While the average first-innings score in Cardiff reads 144, it is a much better batting pitch. The dimensions of the ground aren't too big, allowing batters to target the square boundaries. The powerplay phase will be crucial with as many as seven wickets falling in the first 25 balls of an innings in Cardiff this season. Pacers have picked up 73 percent of the wickets in Cardiff this season, but spinners have proven to be economical.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 0

1st-innings score: 144

2nd-innings score: 123

WEF vs SOB Form Guide

Welsh Fire: LLLL

Southern Brave: WLLLL

WEF vs SOB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Southern Brave injury/team news

Marcus Stoinis is unavailable for the Southern Brave, with his replacement Paul Stirling likely to feature for the first time in the Hundred this season.

Southern Brave probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), James Vince, Paul Stirling, Tim David ,Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, George Garton, Michael Hogan/Chris Jordan, Jake Lintott and Dan Moriarty.

Welsh Fire injury/team news

Adam Zampa is not available for Welsh Fire and is replaced by Ish Sodhi, who is currently with the New Zealand ODI side.

Welsh Fire probable playing 11

Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Sam Hain, David Miller, Joshua Cobb (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Matt Critchley, Jake Ball, David Payne and George Scrimshaw.

WEF vs SOB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tom Banton (4 matches, 68 runs, Average: 17.00)

Tom Banton has scored only 68 runs in four matches, with only one 30-plus score to his name. The former KKR opener has some franchise league experience and a batting strike rate of 143.11 in T20s. With the Welsh Fire star due for some runs, he is a viable option for your WEF vs SOB Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

James Vince (5 matches, 123 runs, Average: 30.75)

James Vince has been Southern Brave's best batter, scoring 123 runs in five matches. While his recent form has not been great, Vince's only fifty this season came against Welsh Fire in the Hundred 2022 opener. With the English opener capable of scoring big runs, he is a must-have in your WEF vs SOB Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

James Fuller (5 matches, 29 runs, 3 wickets)

James Fuller came into the Hundred on the back of a sensational T20 Blast campaign, in which he picked up 23 wickets in 17 matches. He has not been able to translate it into the Hundred, with only three wickets to his name so far. However, the conditions at Sophia Gardens should suit Fuller, whose batting could also have a say in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Jake Ball (4 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 19.16)

Jake Ball put out figures of 4/29 in his previous Hundred outing against the Manchester Originals. He has been Welsh Fire's best bowler this season, using his experience and variations to good effect. With form on his side, Ball is likely to be a popular pick ahead of this WEF vs SOB match.

WEF vs SOB match captain and vice-captain choices

James Vince

James Vince has been in fine form this English summer, top-scoring in the T20 Blast with 678 runs in just 16 matches. He has scored over 100 runs in the Hundred so far, although his last four scores read 17, 0,15 and 20. With the Englishman likely to enjoy the conditions in Cardiff, he is a fine captaincy choice for your WEF vs SOB Dream11 fantasy team.

Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett has been Welsh Fire's best batter so far, scoring 97 runs in four matches. His highest score this season came against the Southern Brave in the reverse fixture, in which he scored a 31-ball 40. With the southpaw also itching for a big score, he could be a potential game-changer for your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WEF vs SOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Fantasy Points Player Stats James Vince 220 123 runs in 5 matches Jake Ball 193 6 wickets in 4 matches George Scrimshaw 102 3 wickets in 2 matches Ben Duckett 147 97 runs in 4 matches Jake Lintott 123 3 wickets in 5 matches

WEF vs SOB match expert tips

Quinton de Kock has not been in the best of form, but is known to enjoy extra pace early on in the innings. Welsh Fire lack a quality spinner in the absence of Adam Zampa, something which is likely to suit De Kock, making him a popular selection in most WEF vs SOB Dream11 fantasy contests.

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (c), Tom Banton

Batter: James Vince, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett (vc), Tim David

All-Rounder: Dwaine Pretorius, James Fuller

Bowlers: David Payne, Jake Ball, Jake Lintott

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (c)

Batter: James Vince, Joe Clarke (vc), Ben Duckett, Tim David

All-Rounder: Dwaine Pretorius, George Garton, Paul Stirling

Bowlers: David Payne, Jake Ball, Jake Lintott

