WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Top 3 picks for The Hundred Men's match

Welsh Fire face Southern Brave in Match No.8 of The Hundred 2021 at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Welsh Fire started their campaign in The Hundred with a close five-run win over the Northern Superchargers. However, their opponents in the Southern Brave lost their opening game against Trent Rockets in what seemed to be a one-sided contest.

On that note, here are three players who could be top picks for your Dream11 team as Welsh Fire take on Southern Brave in the forthcoming fixture of The Hundred 2021.

England v Pakistan - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

Southern Brave skipper and opener James Vince did not have a great start to his campaign in The Hundred 2021. However, James Vince has been in good touch and could be a threat should he get going at the top of the order. He will want to redeem himself and provide his team with a substantial performance.

Northern Superchargers Men v Welsh Fire Men - The Hundred

Welsh Fire opening batsman and skipper Jonny Bairstow got them off to a brilliant start against the Northern Superchargers. He scored a 36-ball 56 including 5 fours and 3 sixes, with a strike rate of 155.6. Bairstow has been in great form and will want to carry it going forward into The Hundred as he did in his side’s opening game.

Northern Superchargers Men v Welsh Fire Men - The Hundred

Afghan and Welsh Fire spinner Qais Ahmad was highly spoken of coming into The Hundred 2021. He did not disappoint and lived up to expectations in their first game against the Northern Superchargers. Qais picked up four wickets, impressing all with his performance, helping Welsh Fire win the game by five runs as well.

Moreover, he was pretty economical as well. Qais gave away only 13 runs from his 20 deliveries. Welsh Fire will want him to repeat his heroics as they look to continue their winning run.

Edited by Diptanil Roy