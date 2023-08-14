WEF vs TRT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred match - August 14, 2023

Welsh Fire (WEF) lock horns with Trent Rockets (TRT) in the 20th game of The Hundred Men’s competition at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Monday (August 14).

Fire, under the leadership of Tom Abell, have won two games and lost two with one game ending in a tie. They occupy the fifth spot in the standings and have a negative net run rate. Securing wins is imperative for them ahead of the business end of the competition.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are experiencing a tumultuous tournament, occupying the wooden spoon. In four games, they have secured one win, suffered two losses, and have had a no result. Rockets, under Lewis Gregor, need to regroup quickly and discover their winning form to remain competitive.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for your WEF vs TRT Dream11 fantasy team:

#3 Joe Root (TRT) - 8.5 Credits

Joe Root has been in brilliant form with both bat and ball. Interestingly, he has been given a good number of spells with the ball, scalping two wickets in as many games with his leg spin.

Moreover, the middle-order batter has scored 76 runs in two innings, with an unbeaten 72 being his highest score. He's averaging 76 in the competition with a strike rate of 176.74, making him a top captaincy pick in the WEF vs TRT Dream11 prediction team.

#2 Daniel Sams (TRT) - 9 Credits

Daniel Sams, the Trent Rockets bowling all-rounder, is one of the very few players who has been performing well for his otherwise underperforming side.

In three innings, he has accumulated 59 runs and scalped three wickets, making him an impressive captaincy pick in the WEF vs TRT Dream11 prediction team.

#1 David Willey (WEF) - 9 Credits

David Willey is undoubtedly the most valuable captaincy choice to have in your fantasy team. He has amassed 78 runs in five innings and picked up three wickets.

Given his ability to swing the ball in the initial overs and score some quick runs, he's the best player to have as a captain in your WEF vs TRT Dream11 fantasy team.

