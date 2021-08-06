WEF vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 20

Match 20 of The Hundred Men's 2021 has Welsh Fire taking on Trent Rockets at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday.

Trent Rockets will be looking to go top of The Hundred table with a win in this crucial fixture. However, they face a Welsh Fire side who are looking to get their campaign back on track. With some of the best players set for action, an entertaining game of cricket beckons today.

WEF vs TRT Probable Playing 11 Today

WEF XI

Tom Banton (wk), David Lloyd, Ben Duckett (c), Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy, James Neesham, Matt Critchley, Ryan Higgins, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes and David Payne

TRT XI

D'Arcy Short, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory (c), Rashid Khan, Tom Moores (wk), Matt Carter, Luke Wood, Wahab Riaz and Timm van der Gugten

Match Details

WEF vs TRT, The Hundred Men's, Match 20

Date and Time: 6th August 2021, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day at the venue, the pitch might be slightly on the slower side. The pacers might not get much movement early on and will ideally revert to off-pace deliveries. However, the spinners should get some turn in the middle overs, keeping the batters on their toes. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 130 being par on this ground.

Today's WEF vs TRT Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Tom Banton: With Jonny Bairstow not available for Welsh Fire, the onus falls on Tom Banton to provide a fast start at the top of the order. One can bank on him getting some quick runs in the powerplay overs in this fixture.

Batters

Alex Hales: Although the Trent Rockets haven't felt his lack of form, Alex Hales is due for a big knock and could be the perfect addition to your WEF vs TRT Dream11 fantasy team.

Glenn Phillips: Similarly, Glenn Phillips is also due for a big knock for Welsh Fire. Comfortable against both pace and spin, Phillips should be able to make amends sooner rather than later.

All-rounders

Lewis Gregory: Although Trent Rockets captain Lewis Gregory has been in fairly solid form so far, we haven't seen much of him with the ball. Given the nature of the pitch, Gregory could have a bigger say with the ball today.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan: Trent Rockets' first draft pick Rashid Khan has already delivered big time with a heap of wickets to his name. The leggie is also capable of using the long handle to good effect, making him a must-have in any WEF vs TRT Dream11 fantasy team.

Qais Ahmad: Qais Ahmad has been Welsh Fire's go-to bowler in The Hundred with his variations coming in handy in the middle overs. With form on his side, Qais could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in WEF vs TRT Dream11 prediction team

Ben Duckett (WEF) - 281 points

Rashid Khan (TRT) - 309 points

Marchant de Lange (TRT) - 265 points

James Neesham (WEF) - 243 points

D'Arcy Short (TRT) - 210 points

Important stats for WEF vs TRT Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan: 8 wickets in 4 The Hundred matches, Bowl Average: 12.25

Ben Duckett: 191 runs in 4 The Hundred matches, Bat Average: 47.75

D'Arcy Short: 134 runs in 4 The Hundred matches, Bat Average: 67.00

Qais Ahmad: 5 wickets in 4 The Hundred matches, ER: 6.07

James Neesham: 6 wickets and 36 runs in 4 The Hundred matches

WEF vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

WEF vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Moores, Tom Banton, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, Lewis Gregory, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, David Payne, Rashid Khan and Qais Ahmad

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: Alex Hales

WEF vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, Lewis Gregory, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Matt Critchley, Rashid Khan and Qais Ahmad

Captain: Tom Banton. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips

Edited by Samya Majumdar