WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's New Zealand Women’s ODD Match – Feb 21, 2021

In round eight of the New Zealand Women’s ODD, Wellington Blaze will take on the Auckland Hearts on Sunday. The Karori Park in Wellington will be the venue for the fixture.

The two teams have had contrasting runs in the New Zealand Women’s ODD so far. Wellington Blaze haven’t got going and are fifth in the standings. They have won just two out of their seven games and face an uphill task to qualify for the knockouts. Wellington Blaze need to win their remaining three games with bonus points and hope that Auckland Hearts or Central Hinds lose all their games by big margins.

On the other hand, Auckland Hearts have been very consistent throughout the New Zealand Women’s ODD. Although they started the tournament with a couple of losses, they have since won five games in a row. Another win will be enough to seal Auckland's spot in the top-three. However, they will want to extend their winning run and aim for a top-spot finish, which will guarantee them direct entry into the final.

Squads to choose from

Wellington Blaze: Thamsyn Newton (c), Olivia Boivin, Rebecca Burns, Kate Chandler, Natasha Codyre, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Caitlin King, Jess McFadyen, Beth Molony, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh

Auckland Hearts: Lauren Down (c), Bella Armstrong, Jane Barnett, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb, Regina Lili’i, Roz McNeill, Molly Penfold, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri

Predicted Playing XIs

Wellington Blaze: Jess McFadyen (wk), Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Thamsyn Newton (c), Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh, Xara Jetly, Natasha Codyre, Beth Molony, Kate Chandler, Leigh Kasperek

Auckland Hearts: Lauren Down (c), Anna Peterson, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Regina Lili’i, Jesse Prasad, Molly Penfold, Roz McNeill, Tariel Lamb (wk), Saachi Shahri

Match Details

Match: Wellington Blaze vs Auckland Hearts

Date: February 21st 2021, 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Karori Park, Wellington

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Karori Park in Wellington is going to be a good one to bat on. In the last game at the venue, Auckland Hearts smashed 285 while batting first and defended it with ease. There was some movement on offer for the pacers, while the ball turned for the spinners as well. More of the same is expected for Saturday's New Zealand Women’s ODD game.

New Zealand Women’s ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WB-W vs AH-W)

Dream11 Team for Wellington Blaze vs Auckland Hearts - New Zealand Women’s ODD.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jess McFadyen, Caitlin King, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Thamsyn Newton, Maneka Singh, Jesse Prasad, Bella Armstrong, Kate Chandler, Leigh Kasperek, Arlene Kelly

Captain: Jess McFadyen Vice-captain: Jesse Prasad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jess McFadyen, Rebecca Burns, Regina Lili’i, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Thamsyn Newton, Jesse Prasad, Holly Huddleston, Beth Molony, Leigh Kasperek, Roz McNeill

Captain: Katie Perkins Vice-captain: Thamsyn Newton