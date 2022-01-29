WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22, Final

Wellington Blaze (WB-W) will take on Otago Sparks (OS-W) in the final of the Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.

Both teams have been supremely consistent in the Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22. The Wellington Blaze topped the league stage with 10 wins in a row. Meanwhile, the Otago Sparks won eight and lost two. They won the preliminary final to book their place in the summit clash.

WB-W vs OS-W Probable Playing 11 today

Wellington Blaze: Sophie Devine, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (c), Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Rebecca Burns, Jess Kerr, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh

Otago Sparks: Suzie Bates (c), Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Bella James, EJ Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw

Match Details

WB-W vs OS-W, Final, Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22

Date & Time: January 29th 2022, 7:40 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park in Hamilton is likely to be a balanced one. The batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. But there could be some movement available for the pacers with the new ball.

Today’s WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin has scored 214 runs at a strike rate of 100 in the Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 so far.

Batter

Suzie Bates has been in phenomenal form with the bat, having smashed 501 runs at a strike rate of 115.70.

All-rounders

Amelia Kerr has taken 16 wickets in addition to scoring 326 runs.

Kate Ebrahim has made significant contributions with both the bat and ball in the Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22. She has chipped in with 149 runs and also picked up 13 wickets.

Bowler

Jess Kerr seems to be bowling really well, taking 17 wickets in eight Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Amelia Kerr (WB-W): 1012 points

Suzie Bates (OS-W): 838 points

Leigh Kasperek (WB-W): 755 points

Jess Kerr (WB-W): 718 points

Kate Ebrahim (OS-W): 627 points

Important stats for WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Amelia Kerr: 326 runs & 16 wickets

Leigh Kasperek: 159 runs & 17 wickets

Suzie Bates: 501 runs

Kate Ebrahim: 149 runs & 13 wickets

WB-W vs OS-W Dream 11 Prediction (Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Wellington Blaze vs Otago Sparks - Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Suzie Bates, Olivia Gain, Georgia Plimmer, Leigh Kasperek, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Kate Ebrahim, Jess Kerr, Emma Black, Xara Jetly

Captain: Amelia Kerr. Vice-captain: Suzie Bates.

Dream11 Team for Wellington Blaze vs Otago Sparks - Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Suzie Bates, Olivia Gain, Georgia Plimmer, Leigh Kasperek, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Kate Ebrahim, Jess Kerr, Emma Black, Xara Jetly

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Kate Ebrahim.

Edited by Samya Majumdar