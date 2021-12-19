WF vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22, Match 9

Wellington Firebirds (WF) will take on Canterbury Kings (CTB) in the ninth match of the Super Smash 2021-22 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday.

Both teams have a win-loss record of 1-1 in the Super Smash 2021-22 so far.The Wellington Firebirds won their first game before succumbing to a loss. Meanwhile, Canterbury Kings started their Super Smash 2021-22 campaign with a loss, but soon bounced back with a win.

WF vs CTB Probable Playing 11 today

Wellington Firebirds: Finn Allen (wk), Luke Georgeson, Michael Bracewell (c), Troy Johnson, Nathan Smith, Tim Robinson, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

Canterbury Kings: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Mitchell Hay, Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

Match Details

WF vs CTB, Match 9, Super Smash 2021-22

Date & Time: December 19th 2021, 5:40 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Basin Reserve in Wellington is usually an excellent one to bat on, with teams having racked up big totals at the venue. Only one Super Smash 2021-22 game has been played on this ground, with the Central Stags posting 190 while batting first.

Today’s WF vs CTB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Finn Allen has a knack fot playing game-changing knocks. He smashed 57 in the first Super Smash 2021-22 game for Wellington.

Batter

Michael Bracewell made a big impact in the only game he has played this season. He scored 27 runs and returned with figures of 3/22 from four overs.

All-rounder

Logan van Beek has been in fine form with both the bat and ball. He has taken a couple of wickets and mustered 78 runs in two Super Smash 2021-22 games.

Bowler

Matt Henry has bowled superbly in the tournament, returning with four scalps at an economy rate of 5.37.

Top 5 best players to pick in WF vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team

Logan van Beek (WF): 188 points

Cole McConchie (CTB): 162 points

Matt Henry (CTB): 154 points

Michael Bracewell (WF): 139 points

Finn Allen (WF): 109 points

Important stats for WF vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team

Logan van Beek: 78 runs & 2 wickets

Finn Allen: 57 runs

Michael Bracewell: 27 runs & 3 wickets

Cole McConchie: 96 runs & 1 wicket

Matt Henry: 4 wickets

WF vs CTB Dream 11 Prediction (Super Smash 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings - Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Chad Bowes, Luke Georgeson, Todd Astle, Logan van Beek, Cole McConchie, Hamish Bennett, Matt Henry, Ed Nuttall, Nathan Smith

Captain: Finn Allen. Vice-captain: Logan van Beek.

Dream11 Team for Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings - Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cam Fletcher, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Ken McClure, Luke Georgeson, Logan van Beek, Cole McConchie, Hamish Bennett, Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Will Williams

Captain: Michael Bracewell. Vice-captain: Cole McConchie.

Edited by Samya Majumdar