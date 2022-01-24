WF vs NB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22, Match 30

The Wellington Firebirds (WF) will take on the Northern Brave (NB) in the 30th match of the Super Smash 2021-22 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday.

The Wellington Firebirds have been in good form in the Super Smash 2021-22. With a win-loss record of 5-4, they are third in the points table. Meanwhile, the Northern Brave are at the top of the pile with seven wins from nine games. Both teams have qualified for the knockouts.

WF vs NB Probable Playing 11 today

Wellington Firebirds: Finn Allen (wk), Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell (c), Tom Blundell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

Northern Brave: Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Joe Walker, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

Match Details

WF vs NB, Super Smash 2021-22, 30th Match

Date & Time: January 24th 2022, 7:10 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The track at the Basin Reserve in Wellington has been a good one to bat on. The average first-innings score at the venue is around 158 runs. But both pacers and spinners have found success on this ground.

Today’s WF vs NB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Devon Conway has a knack for playing big knocks and will be a key player for the Wellington Blaze in the upcoming match.

Batter

Michael Bracewell has been in stellar form all-round. He has 334 runs to his name and has also returned with six scalps.

All-rounder

Logan van Beek has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball. He has taken nine wickets and scored 142 runs.

Bowler

Trent Boult has bowled well in three Super Smash 2021-22 games, picking up four wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in WF vs NB Dream11 Prediction Team

Michael Bracewell (WF): 701 points

Logan van Beek (WF): 510 points

Ben Sears (WF): 333 points

Tim Seifert (NB): 329 points

Mitchell Santner (NB): 182 points

Important stats for WF vs NB Dream11 Prediction Team

Michael Bracewell: 334 runs & 6 wickets

Logan van Beek: 142 runs & 9 wickets

Mitchell Santner: 6 wickets

WF vs NB Dream 11 Prediction (Super Smash 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Brave - Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Logan van Beek, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Ben Sears

Captain: Michael Bracewell. Vice-captain: Trent Boult.

Dream11 Team for Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Brave - Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Michael Bracewell, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Logan van Beek, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ben Sears, Peter Younghusband

Captain: Logan van Beek. Vice-captain: Michael Bracewell.

Edited by Samya Majumdar