WF vs NB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22, Match 30

The Wellington Firebirds (WF) will take on the Northern Brave (NB) in the 30th match of the Super Smash 2021-22 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday.
The Wellington Firebirds have been in good form in the Super Smash 2021-22. With a win-loss record of 5-4, they are third in the points table. Meanwhile, the Northern Brave are at the top of the pile with seven wins from nine games. Both teams have qualified for the knockouts.
WF vs NB Probable Playing 11 today
Wellington Firebirds: Finn Allen (wk), Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell (c), Tom Blundell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett
Northern Brave: Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Joe Walker, Trent Boult, Tim Southee
Match Details
WF vs NB, Super Smash 2021-22, 30th Match
Date & Time: January 24th 2022, 7:10 AM IST
Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington
Pitch Report
The track at the Basin Reserve in Wellington has been a good one to bat on. The average first-innings score at the venue is around 158 runs. But both pacers and spinners have found success on this ground.
Today’s WF vs NB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Devon Conway has a knack for playing big knocks and will be a key player for the Wellington Blaze in the upcoming match.
Batter
Michael Bracewell has been in stellar form all-round. He has 334 runs to his name and has also returned with six scalps.
All-rounder
Logan van Beek has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball. He has taken nine wickets and scored 142 runs.
Bowler
Trent Boult has bowled well in three Super Smash 2021-22 games, picking up four wickets so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in WF vs NB Dream11 Prediction Team
Michael Bracewell (WF): 701 points
Logan van Beek (WF): 510 points
Ben Sears (WF): 333 points
Tim Seifert (NB): 329 points
Mitchell Santner (NB): 182 points
Important stats for WF vs NB Dream11 Prediction Team
Michael Bracewell: 334 runs & 6 wickets
Logan van Beek: 142 runs & 9 wickets
Mitchell Santner: 6 wickets
WF vs NB Dream 11 Prediction (Super Smash 2021-22)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Logan van Beek, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Ben Sears
Captain: Michael Bracewell. Vice-captain: Trent Boult.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Michael Bracewell, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Logan van Beek, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ben Sears, Peter Younghusband
Captain: Logan van Beek. Vice-captain: Michael Bracewell.