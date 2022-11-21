Wellington vs Canterbury - Dream11 Prediction

Wellington will take on Canterbury in match number one of the Ford Trophy 2022-23 at the Basin Reserve, Wellington on Tuesday (November 22). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WF vs CTB Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Wellington had an indifferent run in the 2021-22 edition of the Ford Trophy. The side won four out of their first five matches before they had three washouts and two losses in their last five encounters.

On the other hand, Canterbury finished at the bottom of the points table. They won their first game before facing five losses and four no-results. Both teams will be looking for a strong start.

WF vs CTB, Match Details

The first match of the Ford Trophy 2022-23 between Wellington and Canterbury will be played on November 22 at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The game is set to take place at 3:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WF vs CTB

Date & Time: November 22nd 2022, 3:30 am IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve in Wellington is usually a very good one to bat on. There were five games that were completed last season and the average score batting first was 264. Thus, another good batting track is likely to be in store for this fixture.

WF vs CTB Probable Playing 11 today

Wellington Team News

No major injury concerns.

Wellington Probable Playing XI: Rachin Ravindra, Luke Georgeson, Troy Johnson (c), Nick Kelly, Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, Ian McPeake, Michael Snedden.

Canterbury Team News

No major injury concerns.

Canterbury Probable Playing XI: Jack Boyle, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Leo Carter, Tom Latham (wk), Cole McConchie (c), Henry Shipley, Angus McKenzie, Theo van Woerkom, Matt Henry, Ed Nuttall.

Today’s WF vs CTB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tom Latham

Tom Latham has been batting really well. The left-hander has racked up tall scores in the red-ball season so far and he has the ability to get those big runs in the 50-over format as well. He has scored 5590 runs at an average of 35.83 in his List ‘A’ career.

Top Batter Pick

Chad Bowes

Chad Bowes has a good record in the 50-over format. The Canterbury top-order batter has scored 2433 runs at an average of 38.01 which includes six tons.

Top All-rounder Pick

Cole McConchie

Logan van Beek can prove to be a useful option. The seam-bowling all-rounder returned with 11 wickets from seven games in the Ford Trophy 2021-22. He also scored 81 runs while striking at 114.08.

Top Bowler Pick

Matt Henry

Matt Henry is a wicket-taking bowler and he has a solid List ‘A’ record. The Canterbury pacer has taken 235 wickets in 141 games in the 50-over format in his career.

WF vs CTB match captain and vice-captain choices

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra can be effective with both bat and ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder bats at the top of the order and he got 80 runs in two innings in the last edition. He also took one wicket. His overall List ‘A’ cricket record reads 469 runs and 10 wickets in 17 games.

Henry Nicholls

Henry Nicholls has been a consistent performer for Canterbury. The left-hander averages 44.41 in the 50-over format and he has hit seven hundreds along with 30 fifties.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WF vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rachin Ravindra (WF)

Henry Nicholls (CTB)

Tom Latham (CTB)

Logan van Beek (WF)

Matt Henry (CTB)

WF vs CTB match expert tips

There are some quality names in both sides. In fact, quite a few of these are regular international players and a few are on the fringes of the New Zealand team. Thus, the likes of Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Logan van Beek, Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry will be the ones to watch out for.

WF vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

Dream11 Team for Wellington vs Canterbury - Ford Trophy 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell.

Batters: Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly.

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra.

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Ollie Newton, Ed Nuttall.

WF vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Wellington vs Canterbury - Ford Trophy 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Tom Latham.

Batters: Leo Carter, Henry Nicholls, Troy Johnson.

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Henry Shipley, Rachin Ravindra, Luke Georgeson.

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Ian McPeake, Theo van Woerkom.

Poll : 0 votes