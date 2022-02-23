WEP vs DOL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge, Match 27

The Western Province (WEP) will take on Dolphins (DOL) in the 27th match of the CSA T20 Challenge at North St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

Western Province are second in the CSA T20 Challenge standings with five wins and a loss to their name. The Dolphins, meanwhile, have won three out of their six games and are fourth in the table. They lost their game against the Rock by eight runs.

WEP vs DOL Probable Playing 11 Today

WEP XI

Jonathan Bird, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Wayne Parnell (c), George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Aviwe Mgijima, Beuran Hendricks, Mihlali Mpongwana, Basheeru-Deen Walters

DOL XI

Grant Roelofsen (wk), Keegan Petersen, Jason Smith, Marques Ackerman, Bryce Parsons, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Kerwin Mungroo, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Ottniel Baartman

Match Details

WEP vs DOL, CSA T20 Challenge, Match 27

Date and Time: 23rd February, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park has slowed down considerably as the CSA T20 Challenge progressed. With Batters struggling for runs on this surface, a low-scoring contest could be on the cards today.

Today’s WEP vs DOL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Dane Vilas is the Western Province's highest run-scorer in the CSA T20 Challenge with 174 runs from six matches at an average of 58 and a highest score of 60 not out.

Grant Roelofsen has 153 runs to his name at an average of 25.5.

Batters

Jonathan Bird could prove to be an important batter for his side, having amassed 151 runs in the CSA T20 Challenge so far.

Tony de Zorzi is another player who could make a major impact with the willow. He has 143 runs to his name.

All-rounder

Andile Phelukwayo has a plethora of international experience to fall back on and is expected to translate that into his performance today.

Bowler

Beuran Hendricks has been on fire with the ball. He has claimed 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 16.30 and at an economy rate of 7.08.

Top 5 best players to pick in WEP vs DOL Dream11 prediction team

Beuran Hendricks (WEP) – 326 points

Jason Smith (DOL) – 309 points

Dane Vilas (WEP) – 283 points

Grant Roelofsen (DOL) – 276 points

Jonathan Bird (WEP) – 221 points

Important stats for WEP vs DOL Dream11 prediction team

Beuran Hendricks: 10 wickets

Dane Vilas: 174 runs

Grant Roelofsen: 153 runs

Jonathan Bird: 151 runs

Tony de Zorzi: 143 runs

WEP vs DOL Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Challenge)

WEP vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas, Grant Roelofsen, Jason Smith, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Richard Levi, Prenelan Subrayen, Andile Phelukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana

Captain: Jason Smith. Vice-captain: Beuran Hendricks.

WEP vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Vilas, Grant Roelofsen, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi, Richard Levi, Prenelan Subrayen, Andile Phelukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Beuran Hendricks, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana

Captain: Dane Vilas. Vice-captain: Grant Roelofsen.

Edited by Samya Majumdar