WEP vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge, Match 26

Match 26 of the CSA T20 Challenge will see the Western Province (WEP) locking horns with the DP World Lions (LIO) at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Monday, October 31. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the WEP vs LIO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The DP World Lions have only won one of their last five games. The Western Province, too, had a disastrous season as they have won only one of their last six games. Both teams will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament.

The Western Province will give it their all to win the match, but the DP World Lions have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WEP vs LIO Match Details

Match 26 of the CSA T20 Challenge will be played on October 31 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WEP vs LIO, Match 26

Date and Time: October 31, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The surface at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between the Warriors and North West Dragons, where a total of 321 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

WEP vs LIO Form Guide

WEP - L L L N/R W L

LIO - L L W N/R L

WEP vs LIO Probable Playing XI

WEP Playing XI

No injury updates

Kyle Verreynne (wk), Daniel Smith, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Lwando Tywaku, George Linde, Mihlali Mpongwana, Aviwe Mgijima, Junaid Dawood, Dane Paterson, Tshepo Moreki

LIO Playing XI

No injury updates

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Connor Esterhuizen, Cameron Delport, Evan Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Codi Yusuf, Liam Alder, Muhammad Manack, Malusi Siboto, Tladi Bokako, Ayavuya Myoli

WEP vs LIO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Smith (5 matches, 148 runs)

D Smith is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. R Rickelton is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

E Jones (5 matches, 78 runs, 5 wickets)

C Delport and E Jones are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Van Buuren has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

W Mulder (5 matches, 154 runs, 3 wickets)

W Mulder and G Linde are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Mpongwana is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

L Simpala (4 matches, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Hendricks and L Simpala. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Siboto is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WEP vs LIO match captain and vice-captain choices

W Mulder

W Mulder is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 154 runs and taken three wickets in the last five matches.

E Jones

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make E Jones the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 78 runs and taken five wickets in the last five games.

5 Must-Picks for WEP vs LIO, Match 26

E Jones 78 runs and 5 wickets 275 points D Smith 148 runs 226 points L Simpala 6 wickets 188 points W Mulder 154 runs and 3 wickets 312 points G Linde 131 runs 183 points

Western Province vs DP World Lions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Western Province vs DP World Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Rickelton, K Verreynne, D Smith

Batters: C Delport, E Jones, M Van Buuren

All-rounders: G Linde, W Mulder

Bowlers: B Hendricks, L Simpala, M Siboto

Western Province vs DP World Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Rickelton, D Smith

Batters: C Delport, E Jones, M Van Buuren

All-rounders: G Linde, W Mulder

Bowlers: N Burger, T Moreki, L Simpala, M Siboto

