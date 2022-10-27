WEP vs NWD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 Match 19

Western Province (WEP) will take on North West Dragons (NWD) in match number 19 of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Thursday, October 27. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WEP vs NWD Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

These are the two teams at the bottom end of the points table. Western Province are yet to win a game in this tournament. They have three losses and a no-result so far and are reeling at the bottom.

Meanwhile, North West Dragons won their first game but have since suffered two successive losses. They are seventh in the points table.

WEP vs NWD, Match Details

The 19th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 between Western Province and North West Dragons will be played on October 27, 2022, at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WEP vs NWD

Date & Time: October 27, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The track at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom has been a good one to bat on. Teams have scored in excess of 150-160 and have been chased successfully as well. More of the same can be expected from this game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams bowling first: 7

WEP vs NWD Form Guide (Last Few Matches)

Western Province: NR, L, L, L

North West Dragons: L, L, W

WEP vs NWD Probable Playing 11 today

Western Province Team News

No major injury concerns.

Western Province Probable Playing XI: Kyle Verreynne (wk), Tony de Zorzi (c), Daniel Smith, Mihlali Mpongwana, Abdullah Bayoumy, George Linde, Gavin Kaplan, Nandre Burger, Dane Paterson, Junaid Dawood, and Tshepo Moreki.

North West Dragons Team News

No major injury concerns.

North West Dragons Probable Playing XI: Wesley Marshall, Heino Kuhn (c & wk), Lesego Senokwane, Grant Mokoena, Delano Potgieter, Senuran Muthusamy, Duan Jansen, Hardus Coetzer, Renaldo Meyer, Caleb Seleka, and Kerwin Mungroo.

Today’s WEP vs NWD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Daniel Smith (3 matches, 77 runs)

Daniel Smith has chipped in nicely with the bat. He has mustered 77 runs in three outings with the bat and has a strike-rate of 108.45. He has taken a couple of catches as well.

Top Batter Pick

Lesego Senokwane (3 matches, 70 runs)

Lesego Senokwane has looked in good touch with the bat and he has had some solid starts throughout the season. He has accumulated 70 runs in three innings so far.

Top All-rounder Pick

Delano Potgieter (3 matches, 50 runs, 3 wickets)

Delano Potgieter is in top form with both bat and ball. He has scored 50 runs while striking at 135.13 and has picked up three wickets in seven overs across three games.

Top Bowler Pick

Tshepo Moreki (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Tshepo Moreki has been bowling really well in this tournament. The 29-year-old pacer has returned with five wickets from three encounters at an economy rate of 8.00.

WEP vs NWD match captain and vice-captain choices

Senuran Muthusamy (3 matches, 87 runs, 1 wicket)

Senuran Muthusamy batted really well in one game as he racked up an unbeaten 60 against Lions and helped North West Dragons win. The left-arm spinner has also taken one wicket at an economy rate of 5.37.

George Linde (3 matches, 80 runs, 0 wickets)

George Linde has been effective with both bat and ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has scored 80 runs in three innings at a strike-rate of 103.89. He has bowled at an economy rate of 8.65.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WEP vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats George Linde 80 runs & 0 wickets in 3 matches Senuran Muthusamy 87 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches Delano Potgieter 50 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Tshepo Moreki 5 wickets in 3 matches Lesego Senokwane 70 runs in 3 matches

WEP vs NWD match expert tips

The top-order batters and all-rounders have been consistent performers so far and they could be the key. Hence, the likes of Lesego Senokwane, Daniel Smith, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy and Delano Potgieter might be vital picks.

WEP vs NWD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Heino Kuhn, Daniel Smith

Batters: Tony de Zorzi, Lesego Senokwane, Gavin Kaplan

All-rounders: George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter

Bowlers: Tshepo Moreki, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka

WEP vs NWD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kyle Verreynne

Batters: Tony de Zorzi, Lesego Senokwane, Wesley Marshall

All-rounders: George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter, Mihlali Mpongwana

Bowlers: Tshepo Moreki, Nandre Burger, Duan Jansen

