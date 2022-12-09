Western Province will be up against the North West Dragons (WEP vs NWD) in the ninth match of the CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Division One on Friday, December 9. The Newlands in Cape Town will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WEP vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Western Province have won two matches and are placed at the top of the points table. They won their last match against the Knights by 177 runs (D/L Method) and will be keen to continue their run of good form.

The North West Dragons, on the other hand, have also won both of their opening matches and are second in the points table. They won their last match against the Knights by 109 runs.

With both teams entering this game after comprehensive wins in their last two games, we could be in for a hard-fought thriller.

WEP vs NWD Match Details

The ninth match of the CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Division One will be played on Dec. 9 at the Newlands, Cape Town in South Africa. The match is set to take place at 4:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Western Province vs North West Dragons, CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Division One, Match 9.

Date and Time: December 9, 2022, Friday, 4:30 pm IST.

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

WEP vs NWD Pitch Report

The track at the Newlands Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand, though they might struggle later on.

Batting first should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first innings score at the venue being 270 runs.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 4.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 1.

Average first innings score: 270.

Average second innings score: 250.

WEP vs NWD Form Guide (Last match)

Western Province: W W.

North West Dragons: W W.

WEP vs NWD probable playing 11s for today’s match

WEP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Western Province ahead of this encounter.

WEP Probable Playing 11

Richard Levi, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi (c), Yaseen Vallie, Gavin Kaplan, Daniel Smith (w), Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Simmonds, Junaid Dawood, Basheeru-Deen Walters.

NWD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the North West Dragons heading into this clash.

NWD Probable Playing 11

Wesley Marshall, Heino Kuhn (c), Lesego Senokwane, Jan Coetzer, Shaylen Pillay, Delano Potgieter, Senuran Muthusamy, Nicky van den Bergh (wk), Duan Jansen, Eldred Hawken, Caleb Seleka.

WEP vs NWD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Nicky van den Bergh (Two matches, 55 runs, Strike Rate: 72.37)

Nicky van den Bergh has scored 55 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 72.37. He bats in the top order and is solid behind the stumps, which could bring you additional points from catches and stumpings.

Top Batter pick

Tony de Zorzi (Two matches, 165 runs, Strike Rate: 101.85)

Tony de Zorzi is an exciting young talent who has been in outstanding form with the bat. He has scored 165 runs at a strike rate of 101.85 for Western Province in two matches and will be keen to add to his tally on Friday.

Top All-rounder pick

George Linde (Two matches, three wickets and 70 runs, Economy Rate: 4.00 and Strike Rate: 175.00)

George Linde is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball. He has picked up three wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 4.00, while also scoring 70 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 175.00.

Top Bowler pick

Eldred Hawken (Two matches, five wickets, Economy Rate: 3.77)

Eldred Hawken is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs for the North West Dragons. He has picked up five wickets in two games at an economy rate of 3.77 and can be a valuable addition to your WEP vs NWD Dream11 fantasy team.

WEP vs NWD match captain and vice-captain choices

George Linde

George Linde has picked up three wickets while scoring 70 runs in two matches. His ability to contribute points in both the batting and bowling departments makes him a reliable multiplier choice.

Wayne Parnell

Seasoned South Africa international Wayne Parnell picked up two wickets in the last match, while also scoring nine runs. He can prove to be a great differential captaincy choice for the match on Friday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for WEP vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Delano Potgieter: 70 runs and six wickets in two matches.

Senuran Muthusamy: Three wickets and 78 runs in two matches.

Tony de Zorzi: 165 runs in two matches.

George Linde: 70 runs and three wickets in two matches.

Eldred Hawken: Five wickets in two matches.

WEP vs NWD match expert tips

Delano Potgieter could prove to be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this WEP vs NWD match, click here!

WEP vs NWD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

Western Province vs North West Dragons Dream11 Prediction - CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Divison One

Western Province vs North West Dragons Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicky van den Bergh.

Batters: Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Heino Kuhn.

All-rounders: Senuran Muthusamy, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Wayne Parnell.

Bowlers: Tshepo Moreki, Beuran Hendricks, Eldred Hawken.

WEP vs NWD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

Western Province vs North West Dragons Dream11 Prediction - CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Divison One

Western Province vs North West Dragons Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Daniel Smith Jr.

Batters: Wesley Marshall, Heino Kuhn, Tony de Zorzi.

All-rounders: Senuran Muthusamy, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Wayne Parnell.

Bowlers: Junaid Dawood, Beuran Hendricks, Eldred Hawken.

