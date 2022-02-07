WEP vs ROC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Match 1

The Western Province (WEP) will take on the Rocks in the opening match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Monday.
Western Province won two games and lost once in the group stages of the CSA T20 Challenge 2021. They then crashed out of the competition after losing in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, the Rocks were unbeaten in the group phase, winning three in three. They even won their quarter-final fixture before losing in the semis.
WEP vs ROC Probable Playing 11 today
Western Province: Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi, Dane Vilas (wk), Jonathan Bird, George Linde, Wayne Parnell (c), Kyle Simmonds, Aviwe Mgijima, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Tshepo Moreki, Beuran Hendricks
Rocks: Pieter Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Sinalo Gobeni, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Ziyaad Abrahams
Match Details
WEP vs ROC, Match 1, CSA T20 Challenge
Date & Time: February 7th 2022, 1:30 PM IST
Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth
Pitch Report
The track at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth is likely to be a good one to bat on. While the ball is expected to come on to the bat nicely, there might be a little bit of movement available for the pacers with the new ball.
Today’s WEP vs ROC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Dane Vilas is decent with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.
Batter
Janneman Malan, who has a good record in the T20 format, can play a big knock in the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 opener.
All-rounder
George Linde can make a significant impact with both the bat and ball. He boasts a T20 career strike rate of 138.43 and has taken 105 wickets as well.
Bowler
Beuran Hendricks has a solid record in white-ball cricket and will be a key bowler for the Western Province.
Top 5 best players to pick in WEP vs ROC Dream11 Prediction Team
Janneman Malan (ROC)
George Linde (WEP)
Dane Vilas (WEP)
Ferisco Adams (ROC)
Pieter Malan (ROC)
WEP vs ROC Dream 11 Prediction (CSA T20 Challenge)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas, Clyde Fortuin, Richard Levi, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Wayne Parnell, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Hardus Viljoen, Beuran Hendricks, Ziyaad Abrahams
Captain: Janneman Malan. Vice-captain: George Linde
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Vilas, Richard Levi, Christiaan Jonker, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Wayne Parnell, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Hardus Viljoen, Beuran Hendricks, Basheeru-Deen Walters
Captain: Wayne Parnell. Vice-captain: Ferisco Adams.