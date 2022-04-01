WEP vs ROC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for South African One-Day Cup, Match 24

Western Province (WEP) will take on the Rocks (ROC) in the 24th match of the South African One-Day Cup at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

With two wins, two losses and a washout to their name, Western Province are currently fifth in the points table. The Rocks have the same win-loss record, but are sixth owing to having an inferior net run rate.

WEP vs ROC Probable Playing 11 today

Western Province: Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi (c), Gavin Kaplan, Daniel Smith (wk), Yaseen Vallie, George Linde, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Simmonds, Beuran Hendricks, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Tshepo Moreki

Rocks: Janneman Malan, Stiaan van Zyl, Ruan Terblanche, Pieter Malan (c), Ferisco Adams, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Achille Cloete, Hardus Viljoen, Michael Copeland, Siyabonga Mahima, Zakhele Qwabe

Match Details

WEP vs ROC, 24th Match, South African One-Day Cup

Date & Time: April 1st 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands in Cape Town is usually a good one to bat on. With the ball coming nicely on to the bat, the batters can play shots on the up. But the pacers could find some movement with the new ball.

Today’s WEP vs ROC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Daniel Smith has accumulated 133 runs in three South African One-Day Cup innings so far.

Batter

Pieter Malan has been in top form with the bat, amassing 223 runs, including a century and a half-century, in five innings.

All-rounder

George Linde has been excellent with both the bat and ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has taken three wickets and scored 169 runs.

Bowler

Mihlali Mpongwana has mustered 129 runs in addition to taking six wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in WEP vs ROC Dream11 Prediction Team

Mihlali Mpongwana (WEP): 327 points

George Linde (WEP): 231 points

Daniel Smith (WEP): 203 points

Ferisco Adams (ROC): 124 points

Pieter Malan (ROC): 116 points

Important stats for WEP vs ROC Dream11 Prediction Team

Mihlali Mpongwana: 129 runs & 6 wickets

George Linde: 169 runs & 3 wickets

Ferisco Adams: 6 wickets

Pieter Malan: 223 runs

WEP vs ROC Dream11 Prediction (South African One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for Western Province vs Rocks - South African One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Daniel Smith, Stiaan van Zyl, Tony de Zorzi, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Kyle Simmonds, Hardus Viljoen, Mihlali Mpongwana, Siyabonga Mahima.

Captain: George Linde. Vice-captain: Pieter Malan.

Dream11 Team for Western Province vs Rocks - South African One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Clyde Fortuin, Daniel Smith, Tony de Zorzi, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Hardus Viljoen, Tshepo Moreki, Achille Cloete, Mihlali Mpongwana.

Captain: Janneman Malan. Vice-captain: Mihlali Mpongwana.

Edited by Samya Majumdar