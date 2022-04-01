WEP vs ROC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for South African One-Day Cup, Match 24

Western Province (WEP) will take on the Rocks (ROC) in the 24th match of the South African One-Day Cup at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.
With two wins, two losses and a washout to their name, Western Province are currently fifth in the points table. The Rocks have the same win-loss record, but are sixth owing to having an inferior net run rate.
WEP vs ROC Probable Playing 11 today
Western Province: Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi (c), Gavin Kaplan, Daniel Smith (wk), Yaseen Vallie, George Linde, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Simmonds, Beuran Hendricks, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Tshepo Moreki
Rocks: Janneman Malan, Stiaan van Zyl, Ruan Terblanche, Pieter Malan (c), Ferisco Adams, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Achille Cloete, Hardus Viljoen, Michael Copeland, Siyabonga Mahima, Zakhele Qwabe
Match Details
WEP vs ROC, 24th Match, South African One-Day Cup
Date & Time: April 1st 2022, 4:30 PM IST
Venue: Newlands, Cape Town
Pitch Report
The pitch at Newlands in Cape Town is usually a good one to bat on. With the ball coming nicely on to the bat, the batters can play shots on the up. But the pacers could find some movement with the new ball.
Today’s WEP vs ROC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Daniel Smith has accumulated 133 runs in three South African One-Day Cup innings so far.
Batter
Pieter Malan has been in top form with the bat, amassing 223 runs, including a century and a half-century, in five innings.
All-rounder
George Linde has been excellent with both the bat and ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has taken three wickets and scored 169 runs.
Bowler
Mihlali Mpongwana has mustered 129 runs in addition to taking six wickets.
Top 5 best players to pick in WEP vs ROC Dream11 Prediction Team
Mihlali Mpongwana (WEP): 327 points
George Linde (WEP): 231 points
Daniel Smith (WEP): 203 points
Ferisco Adams (ROC): 124 points
Pieter Malan (ROC): 116 points
Important stats for WEP vs ROC Dream11 Prediction Team
Mihlali Mpongwana: 129 runs & 6 wickets
George Linde: 169 runs & 3 wickets
Ferisco Adams: 6 wickets
Pieter Malan: 223 runs
WEP vs ROC Dream11 Prediction (South African One-Day Cup)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Daniel Smith, Stiaan van Zyl, Tony de Zorzi, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Kyle Simmonds, Hardus Viljoen, Mihlali Mpongwana, Siyabonga Mahima.
Captain: George Linde. Vice-captain: Pieter Malan.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Clyde Fortuin, Daniel Smith, Tony de Zorzi, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Hardus Viljoen, Tshepo Moreki, Achille Cloete, Mihlali Mpongwana.
Captain: Janneman Malan. Vice-captain: Mihlali Mpongwana.