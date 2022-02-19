WEP vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge, Match 21

The Western Province (WEP) will lock horns with the Titans (TIT) in the 21st match of the CSA T20 Challenge at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Western Province are currently placed atop the points table, having won all five of their CSA T20 Challenge matches. They defeated the Knights by six wickets in their last outing. The Titans, on the other hand, are second in the standings with four wins from five games. They defeated the Lions by seven wickets in their last CSA T20 Challenge game.

WEP vs TIT Probable Playing 11 Today

WEP XI

Jonathan Bird, Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi, Dane Vilas (WK), George Linde, Aviwe Mgijima, Wayne Parnell (C), Junaid Dawood, Mihlali Mpongwana, Beuran Hendricks, Basheeru-Deen Walters.

TIT XI

Theunis de Bruyn (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Dewald Brevis, Heinrich Klaasen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Ayabulela Gqamane, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Match Details

WEP vs TIT, CSA T20 Challenge, Match 21

Date and Time: 19th February 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth.

Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park has favored the bowlers, with the batters having struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 151 runs.

Today’s WEP vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: De Kock has scored 125 runs in five CSA T20 Challenge matches at a strike rate of 123.76. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Batters

Richard Levi: Levi is a hard-hitting batter who has scored 109 runs at a strike rate of 178.68 in three matches.

Dewald Brevis: Brevis has smashed 76 runs in three matches while also taking a wicket. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Wayne Parnell: Parnell is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for his side. He has scored 33 runs and also picked up five wickets in five CSA T20 Challenge games.

George Linde: Linde has scored 64 runs and scalped three wickets in three matches.

Bowlers

Beuran Hendricks: Hendricks is a genuine wicket-taker who has claimed 10 scalps in five matches with an economy rate of 6.60.

Junior Dala: Dala has picked up seven wickets in four matches and can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in WEP vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Junaid Dawood (WEP) - 340 points

Beuran Hendricks (WEP) - 324 points

Wayne Parnell (WEP) - 276 points

Junior Dala (TIT) - 258 points

Quinton de Kock (TIT) - 242 points

Important Stats for WEP vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Junaid Dawood: 10 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 6.26

Beuran Hendricks: 10 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 6.60

Wayne Parnell: 33 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 165.00 and ER - 5.84

Junior Dala: 27 runs and 7 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 150.00 and ER - 7.87

Quinton de Kock: 125 runs in 5 matches; SR - 123.76

WEP vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Challenge)

WEP vs TIT Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas, Quinton de Kock, Richard Levi, Theunis de Bruyn, Jonathan Bird, Dewald Brevis, Wayne Parnell, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala.

Captain: George Linde. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock.

WEP vs TIT Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Richard Levi, Theunis de Bruyn, Dewald Brevis, Wayne Parnell, George Linde, Aaron Phangiso, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junaid Dawood.

Captain: Dewald Brevis. Vice-captain: Richard Levi.

