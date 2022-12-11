WEP vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CSA One-Day Challenge, Match 10

The tenth game of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022 will see Western Province (WEP) locking horns with Titans (TIT) at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday (December 11). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WEP vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Western have won their last two games, while the Titans have won one of their last two. The Titans will look to win the game, but Western are a better team and expected to prevail.

WEP vs TIT Match Details

The tenth game of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022 will be played on December 11 at Newlands in Cape Town at 1:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WEP vs TIT, Match 10

Date and Time: December 11 2022; 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Pitch Report

The surface at Newlands in Cape Town looks well-balanced and conducive to batters and bowlers. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game here between North West Dragons and Knights saw 427 runs scored for the loss of 20 wickets.

WEP vs TIT Form Guide

WEP - W W

TIT - L W

WEP vs TIT Probable Playing XIs

WEP

No injury update

Daniel Smith Jr (wk), Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Mohammed Yaseen Vallie, Gavin Kaplan, George Linde, Mihlali Mpongwana, Beuran Hendricks, Tshepo Moreki, Junaid Dawood, Wayne Parnell

TIT

No injury update

Aaron Phangiso, Aiden Markram, Okuhle Cele, Jiveshan Pillay, Sibonelo Makhanya, Corbin Bosch, Neil Brand, Ayabulela Gqamane, Donavon Ferreira (wk), Dewald Brevis

WEP vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Smith Jr

Smith is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. D Ferreira is another good pick.

Batters

J Bird

T De Zorzi and J Bird are the two best batter picks. D Brevis has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

G Linde

G Linde and A Markram are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. W Parnell is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Gqamane

The top bowler picks are A Gqamane and B Hendricks. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Phangiso is another good pick.

WEP vs TIT match captain and vice-captain choices

G Linde

Linde is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams. He has scored114 runs and taken seven wickets in the last two games.

A Markram

As the pitch looks well-balanced, you could make Markram the captain of the grand league teams. He could also be made the captain of the head-to-head leagues. He has scored 179 runs in the last two games.

Five Must-Picks for WEP vs TIT, Match 10

A Markram

G Linde

A Gqamane

T De Zorzi

B Hendricks

Western Province vs Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers could help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Western Province vs Titans Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: D Smith Jr

Batters: D Brevis, J Bird, T De Zorzi, S Makhanya

All-rounders: A Markram, G Linde, W Parnell

Bowlers: A Gqamane, A Phangiso, B Hendricks

Western Province vs Titans Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Smith Jr

Batters: J Bird, T De Zorzi, S Makhanya

All-rounders: A Markram, G Linde, M Mpongwana

Bowlers: A Gqamane, A Phangiso, B Hendricks, J Dawood

